Suara.com – Ananda Omesh is known to be auctioning off his favorite motorbike, the Royal Enfield, the proceeds of which will be donated to Palestine.

Most recently on his Instagram account, Ananda Omesh announced that his motorbike had been sold at auction. He also shared evidence of a conversation with the person who had bought his favorite motorbike.

The motorbike was auctioned with the highest bid, namely it was purchased for IDR 300 million.

“MasyaAllah Tabarakallah. After the verification process, the auction results with the highest bid were IDR 300,000,000 in the name of @kautsarnoviar and we have contacted each other to confirm and later determine where this aid will be distributed,” wrote Ananda Omesh, quoted by Suara.com on his account. Instagram @omeshomesh, Sunday (12/11/2023).

Ananda Omesh did not reveal who the person who had bought his favorite motorbike was.

Dian Ayu’s husband only said that the name Kautsar Noviar was only a representative of the person who bought the motorbike. Because, according to Ananda Omesh, the buyer of the auction motorbike was reluctant to reveal his identity

“Mr @kautsarnoviar is a representative of the original bidder whose identity does not want to be revealed as a form of effort to provide assistance to our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he said.

Ananda Omesh said the buyer of his favorite motorbike was a doctor who lived in Bali

“He is a doctor who lives in Bali. God willing, if we have the opportunity, we will meet in person and I will update all my friends on the next processes,” said Ananda Omesh.

Furthermore, Ananda Omesh expressed his thanks to the doctor whose name he did not want to reveal and to Kautsar Noviar who had been his intermediary.

“Thank you very much, Mr @kautsarnoviar and the doctor who does not want to be named, God willing, I will distribute your trust and may Allah reward all your kindness. Thank you all friends for your prayers and support, may Allah always protect and straighten out all our intentions. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” said Ananda Omesh