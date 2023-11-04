Suara.com – Ananda Omesh is one of the Indonesian artists who was inspired to help victims of the war in Palestine. Dian Ayu Lestari’s husband is auctioning off one of his valuable and favorite items, a classic motorbike.

Through his Instagram account which was uploaded on Saturday (4/11/2023), Ananda Omesh auctioned off a Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Limited Edition motorbike. There are only 40 units of this motorbike in Indonesia and a thousand units in the world.

“Bismillahirrahmanirrahim. God willing, @dianayuwisata and I will auction off our motorbike, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 ‘Pegasus’ Limited Edition,” wrote Ananda Omesh in the caption.

“There are only 40 units in Indonesia and 1,000 units worldwide. Production in 2018 with a low kilometer of 100++ and 100% of all sales proceeds will be donated to our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” continued Ananda Omesh.

The auction opened with the first price the motorbike was purchased, IDR 109,900,000. The offer is valid in multiples of IDR 5 million and starts on Saturday (4/11/2302) and closes on Tuesday 7 November 2023 at 20.00 WIB.

Ananda Omesh with wife, Dian Ayu Lestari. (Instagram)

“May Allah always protect and straighten our intentions, hopefully the conflict in Palestine will soon subside, hopefully this motorbike will be useful in the afterlife for its owner,” added Ananda Omesh.

“Always include prayers for our brothers and sisters, especially those in Palestine, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!’.”

Ananda Omesh’s post received many responses from netizens and fellow artists. They pray that the motorbike can be sold at the highest price and be useful for the people in Palestine.

“The alms that Allah loves most is giving the things he loves most. Barakallahu Omesh and Dian,” commented @jondya.

“Blessings, O Allah, may it be a charity for Omesh and his family, Aminn,” said @zaenuri ***.

“Mas respect. We wish you blessings and smooth sailing, Kang Omesh!” added @dhanu***.

This is not the first time Ananda Omesh has sacrificed a favorite item for the benefit of humanity. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Omesh volunteered to transform his favorite car into an ambulance and use it for Covid-19 patients.