Suara.com – Towards the end of 2023, analysts project that Bank BTN (BBTN)’s performance will still reach its target or IDR 3.2 trillion.

Based on Bloomberg data as of Monday (6/11), analyst consensus projects BBTN’s net profit to reach IDR 3.2 trillion supported by a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 4.0%.

“ROE (Return on Equity) is estimated to reach 11.7% by the end of 2023,” as quoted by Bloomberg, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

With this projection, 21 analysts also recommended buying for BBTN with an average target price for the next 12 months of IDR 1,730 per lembang.

“Currently, BBTN shares are trading at 0.5X PBV for 2023/24F.”

Meanwhile, Yap Swie Cu, analyst at Yuanta Sekuritas Indonesia, wrote that Bank BTN’s performance is believed to be still on track. One of the contributors, continued Yap, is the high-yield credit strategy.

“We maintain a buy recommendation for Bank BTN,” wrote Yap in his research.

Likewise, Edward Lowis, Head of Research at Sucor Sekuritas, projects that BBTN will still record a net profit of IDR 3 trillion at the end of 2023. One of the supports for this projection is the increase in credit which will continue this year and reach growth of 10%.

“We still maintain a buy recommendation,” wrote Edward.

Previously, Bank BTN management also assessed that until the end of this year it could maintain credit growth at double digit levels. The existence of Government Borne Value Added Tax (VAT DTP) incentives has contributed to the company’s positive performance.

Bank BTN Finance Director Nofry Rony Poetra explained that more than 90% of BTN’s KPR portfolio is still dominated by houses priced under IDR 2 billion, including the cheap house segment.

Apart from focusing on distributing subsidized mortgages, Bank BTN is also intensively targeting non-subsidized mortgages which target the emerging affluent segment. This strategy was executed by opening 3 Sales Centers in BSD, Kelapa Gading and Surabaya.

Apart from that, the next incentive is providing Administrative Cost Assistance (BBA) of IDR 4 million for low-income people (MBR) when buying subsidized housing. The government also increased the price limit for houses that MBR can buy and obtain VAT exemption to IDR 350 million, for both landed houses and flats.

According to Nofry, this will benefit Bank BTN, “Bank BTN is a major contributor in housing financing, especially Subsidized KPR with a market share reaching 83% for Subsidized KPR distribution.”

With this BBA incentive, it will increase the potential for the realization of subsidized KPR even more in the future.

“Until August 2023, we recorded that the KPR portfolio, both subsidized and non-subsidized, grew double digits above 10%. “With these incentives, we are optimistic that the KPR growth trend will continue until the end of 2024,” said Nofry.