Following our impressions of WarioWare: Move It! from a few weeks ago, today we bring you our complete analysis of the title. But first, some context. And time flies, and it’s been a couple of years since WarioWare: Get It Together! came to Nintendo Switch, bringing the fun franchise of Intelligent Systems to the hybrid. However, his concept was very focused on character management using buttons, which made it We would miss a slightly different Wariomore reminiscent of what the franchise had always been.

For that reason, Nintendo has surprised us with WarioWare: Move It!a game conceived as a spiritual sequel to the Nintendo Wii installment that focuses entirely on motion controls, making use of the concept of “poses” to take us through its fun game modes. In our analysis We are going to tell you everything you can expect from him.

An unexpected trip to a paradise island

As soon as you start playing, WarioWare: Move It! offers us two very different modes: Party modeexclusively focused on local multiplayer, and the history mode. We will start by telling you about the latter, and this time, the thing is about going on a trip to an apparently paradisiacal place.

Through fate, Wario wins a trip with his many friends to Solaz Islanda mysterious place where its inhabitants practice the art of mastering poses using the possibilitiestools very similar to the Joy-Con that we will use to move beautifully through the different levels thus.

As is customary in the franchise, Each stage of WarioWare is starred by different characters and accompanied by a couple of cinematics that are very well dubbed into Spanish. In each phase we will unlock new microgames that will use different poses, and if we manage to hold on long enough, we will face a boss that will allow us to complete the level.

Give happiness to your body!

Total, WarioWare: Move It! has more than 200 microgames in which to use more than 15 different poses, which range from imitating the movement of a locomotive, to pretending to hold a sword or even using the infrared of the right Joy-Con. This allows a fairly versatile gaming experience in which movement, ingenuity and speed of response are everything.

He history mode of the game can be enjoyed locally with another player, which will cause the microgames present to change on some occasions, also allowing us play some other game mode that otherwise would not be present. And although completing this game mode will not take us too much time (some 5 hoursat most), the title is so replayable and hides so many secret modes certainly, We found it to be an experience that is completely worth it..

A real party to play with friends

Besides of history modeAs we mentioned a few lines ago, the game also contains a Party mode exclusively for two or more players. In this mode we can enjoy different quite elaborate games, such as galactic board (a kind of Mario Party where all the squares are unfair), Medusa Objective (where we will have to move without Medusa seeing us, or we will turn into stone), Medical check (follow the instructions that the doctor gives us while we play various microgames), The king of the ring (a fight for the number of lives where we will face each other in microgames) and Who pulls the strings?a game for four players on two teams where we will have to deceive the opposing team.

All these game modes are cool for Play with friends and see their reactions in each game. In addition, there is another game mode starring a certain little witch that we also invite you to discover for yourselves. However, the common denominator of all these additions to the delivery at hand is that we miss some kind of online modeor even the possibility of play against the CPU for when we feel like playing a game with all of them alone. We understand the philosophy behind what the game proposes by not having these functions, but at the end of the day, we believe that it may be inconvenient for so much of its content is limited purely to local multiplayer play.

A very Wario-like artistic section

The Serie WarioWare We are accustomed to a good number of cinematics with a very characteristic style dubbed into Spanish, and with this delivery this is no different. He Spanish voice cast remains and does so fantastically, while in the original version Charles Martinet has been replaced by Kevin Afghani as happened in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

As you can imagine, microgames follow all kinds of very different artistic styles, as has always happened with the series. Most of them are very funny and inspired, and they even have the most unexpected references! We highly recommend you try them all in all their variants.

As we told you in our impressions of the game, yes WarioWare: Get It Together! felt like Mario Party Superstars in its emphasis on the use of buttons, this new installment is the thuggish brother of Super Mario Partybetting everything on the use of motion controls and making the most of the capabilities of the Joy-Con to surprise at every moment.

Conclusion

As we have already told you throughout our analysis, WarioWare: Move It! It is a game very focused on local multiplayerbeing an ideal party title to play with friends in the same room. If you like versatile games capable of making you sweat and laugh at the same time, this delivery is essential. However, if you’re more into playing alone, you won’t have as much content to enjoy.

WarioWare: Move It! comes to Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital formats through the eShop this November 3Do not miss it!