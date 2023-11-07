At Cinemascomics we analyze the Furor of the Dragon pack, which includes the film remastered in 4K Ultra HD and on Blu-Ray, being Bruce Lee’s most beloved film

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition of the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray pack of The fury of the dragon. This film marked the debut of Bruce Lee (Karate to Death in Bangkok) as a director, in addition to establishing him as an undisputed star of action cinema.

The film was released in theaters in 1972, being written, produced and directed by Bruce Lee himself, based on an original idea by the lead actor himself. In addition to the actor, the cast includes Chuck Norris (The Expendables 2) and Nora Miao (Oriental Fury II).

The film has been reissued in 4k Ultra HD and Blu-Ray, remastering the original footage, and is available at all points of sale while supplies last. The film is distributed in Spain in physical format by Selecta Visión, and is also available for rental and digital sale, through the main platforms that operate in Spain. The Spanish distributor is remastering the late actor’s greatest hits, with Furia Oriental, from 1972, also available.

Synopsis:

Tang Lung (Bruce Lee) arrives in Rome to help a family friend, Chen Ching Hua (Nora Miao), threatened by local gangsters who want to take over her restaurant. After defeating the thugs, the gang leader hires Colt (Chuck Norris), a world karate champion, to take him down.

The Fury of the Dragon is not recommended for children under 7 years of age and has a duration of 100 minutes; being shown in its 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray version with a very careful design and a removable cardboard box, which will be a collector’s item for great lovers of the seventh art, and which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The analysis of the only film that Bruce Lee directed in its entirety, with the mythical confrontation against Chuck Norris in the tunnels of the Roman Colosseum, in its restored version in 4K, is completely free of spoilers, in case you have not yet had the opportunity to see this cult movie and you want to know what extras it contains.

Technical data:

Video: Ultra high definition movie 2169p – 1.85 – 16:9Audio: Cantonés DTS-HD 5.1 y Castellano DTS-HD 5.1Subtitles: CastellanoOriginal title: Meng long guojiang (Return of the Dragon)Year: 1972Duration: 100 mins.Country: Hong Kong

Extras:

– Two illustrations with two movie posters.

Audiocomentarios:

You can play the film with Marcos Ocaña’s background comments.

Trailer

Trailer of the film subtitled in Spanish.

Interviews:

Series of archival interviews led by the one with director Sammo Hung, who comments on his fights on the big screen against Bruce Lee in several of his films, but also on his relationship with the actor and his way of working. The actors Simon Yam and Paul Pui also speak, explaining their relationship off and in front of the screen with the late performer and their way of filming the fight scenes. They continue interviewing director Wong Jing, who declares himself a fan of Bruce Lee and highlights how fantastic his way of acting and fighting was. In turn, actress Flora Cheong-Leen highlights his attractiveness and his skill as a fighter, considering him an icon. For his part, director Clarence Fok indicates that Bruce Lee continues to live in the hearts of his fans, highlighting his way of acting and his philosophy of life. While specialist Rocky Lai adds that Bruce Lee’s personality and image captivated many people.

Tang Lung (Bruce Lee) arrives in Rome to help a family friend, Chen Ching Hua (Nora Miao), threatened by local gangsters who want to take over her restaurant. Shortly after Tang's arrival, criminals break into the restaurant with the intention of forcing Chen to sign over the sale of her property. After they mock his native country's fighting style, a furious Tang challenges the bullies and defeats them in an excellent display of martial arts. After failing to kill Tang, the gang's mastermind hires Colt (CHuck Norris), a world karate champion from the United States, in a last attempt to take him down. Tang will face the American in the mythical Roman Coliseum where they will fight like gladiators in a legendary combat to the death.

