After our preview of the game a few weeks ago, today comes our analysis of Super Mario RPG after having completed the remake of this classic adventure for Nintendo Switch. What do we think of this new version of the classic game that represented the perfect union of Squaresoft (now Square Enix) and Nintendo back in the days of the SNES? Don’t hesitate to continue reading to check it out.

Super Mario RPG It is a really important game for the plumber’s history. Although it did not reach Europe in its original release, its conception led to the birth of other Super Mario RPG series that they would reach us later, like the beloved Mario & Luigi franchise or the fun adventures of Paper Mariowho is preparing to receive a remake of one of his most beloved deliveries, that of the millennial door, in a few months.

However, Super Mario RPG Not only is it a special game because it is a cornerstone on which those titles would be built, but also because it presented in society a rich universe full of never-before-seen characters, the most fun situations and an overflowing charisma for Mario and company that marked a before and after for many players. In this analysis we are going to tell you why Super Mario RPG is such a special gameand for what reason this remake It has so much meaning.

A storybook story

Super Mario RPG It starts its plot with the same story that we all know: The evil Bowser has kidnapped Princess Peach and the intrepid Super Mario sets out to save her. However, this time things are a little different: in the middle of the confrontation, a giant sword crashes into the castle and sends the plumber, the princess and the giant turtle flying into the air in different directions. Taking control of Mario, it won’t take long for us to realize what has happened: a gang of thugs known as la Banda de Fraguo is behind all this, and it is our duty to save the day.

With the help of friendly characters like the tender Mallow or the mysterious puppet GenoMario and his friends will have to embark on an adventure around the world where they will have to rebuild the fragments of the Starway (which was shattered by the same giant sword that sent us into the air) while they face all kinds of crazy enemies. Everything for stop the Fraguo Gang and give back to the world the ability to make wishes come true.

The story of Super Mario RPG It is a very tender as well as funny one. Through the different scenarios, connected by a gigantic world map, we will live all kinds of adventures and meet very unique characters that were created exclusively for this game. Which is partly a real shame, since many of them, like Mallow o Genothey had the potential to become recurring characters within the franchise.

Although the plot of the title is quite entertaining and does not become heavy at any time, being full of surprises, it is also evident that time has passed through her. And although characters like Mario o Bowser are very well characterized, others like princess peach They feel somewhat less developed compared to the attitude they have today in more contemporary games. Furthermore, we have not been able to avoid miss the appearance of fundamental characters in the franchiseas Luigiwhich at that time were not so relevant, but today they are an essential pillar of what we know as Super Mario as a whole.

However, it is a game with an unforgettable story full of moments to remember and that overflows passion everywhere. A true love letter not only to the role-playing video games of the time, but to Nintendo in general and to the universe of the plumber in particular. It seems incredible that a game that exudes so much charisma has been developed in the SNES erabut that’s how it was.

Improvements everywhere to achieve the perfect role-playing game

As we told them before, In Super Mario RPG we will go through different scenarios closed with secrets and enemies everywhere. Coming into contact with an enemy will result in a turn-based combat where we can perform simple attacks, use unique techniques for each character (which increase in number as we level up), defend ourselves or use various objects. In this version of the game they have been introduced various improvements that have refined these combats to the maximumadding greater depth to them.

The most notable improvement is perhaps found in enhanced techniques. And when we attack or defend ourselves, if we press a button at the right moment, we can block the rival attack or do more damage to the enemy, even reaching deal damage in area if there are multiple enemies on the battlefield. Every time we manage to execute a powered technique, our action meter will fill up, and when it is full, we will be able to perform a powerful triple technique.

In this way, each triple technique will depend on the three characters we have in play (on our team we will have Mario, Mallow, Geno, Bowser and Peach, but we can only play with three at a time). Each of the characters will have distinct attacks with their own strengths. Outside of combat, we can strengthen our gang buying equipment in stores or leveling them up to improve their attributes.

Although Super Mario RPG It is not a very complex game, if what we are looking for is a more accessible experience, this remake also offers us a relaxed way, where the enemies are weaker and we can enjoy the story with greater peace of mind. On the contrary, if what we want is a real challenge, at the end of the story we will be able to face several of the game’s bosses again in new battles exclusive to this version where things will not be made at all, but not easy at all.

An incredible look for a true classic

Although its history has remained intact to the millimeter, This remake of Super Mario RPG presents more than evident improvements in its audiovisual sectionstarting with a very modern graphic section which has nothing to envy of the contemporary adventures of the plumber. The same treatment is found in the masterful soundtrack composed by Yoko Shimomurawhich has received a new more modern version composed by the teacher herself for the occasion. If we’re feeling nostalgic, we can still choose the original game’s soundtrack from the menu.

In addition to everything we have told you, Super Mario RPG hides various minigames inside the most fun that add a lot of salt to the adventure, as well as collectibles and optional scenarios who give a lot of themselves. Additionally, the title has a complete bestiary to see in detail the characteristics of all enemies and a diary to remember history in case we lose the thread.

Super Mario RPG has a duration of about 15 hours approximately. In addition to a completely renewed artistic section, something that has pleasantly surprised us is the implementation of cinematics of great audiovisual qualitywhich are mixed with a very classic flavor, since characters like Mario and his friends They are completely mute in this adventure. In general, from the beginning to the end of the game, we have felt at all times that we are facing a perfect balance between modernity and tradition with this delivery.

Finally, we cannot end our analysis without talking about the excellent localization to Spanish who has received the title. This is the first time we can enjoy Super Mario RPG officially in our language (the original game eventually reached Europe, but only in English) and the work done by the team could not be more impeccable. Both the enemies, the world graphics and the jokes of the original game have been masterfully adapted to our languagesatisfying both fans of the original game and new players who discover this fantastic work for the first time.

Super Mario RPG is pure magic

With everything we have told you, our verdict could not be clearer. Super Mario RPG has received an extremely faithful remake on Nintendo Switch. This release gives new life to a legendary game that new generations will now be able to enjoy with high definition graphics, an incredible soundtrack, some improvements and a nostalgic touch that is difficult to forget. The Starway It does grant dreams, because the existence of a game like this is, without a doubt, one come true.

This game once again proves that it doesn’t matter if they are platform titles, sports games or role-playing games. The plumber is a master at everything he doesand although time has passed by him in some senses, Super Mario RPG is a masterpiece which we highly recommend you try. It will amaze you, it will steal your heart and make you feel like a child again. Without a doubt is a truly magical game y an exponent of the genre which we feel very grateful to have finally been able to receive in conditions in our territory. Without a doubt, we are facing a true marvel: Nintendo’s finishing touch to a dream year.

Super Mario RPG comes to Nintendo Switch this coming November 17 both physically with purchase available through the My Nintendo Store and in digital format through the eShop, don’t miss it!