After our preview of the game, today we bring you our analysis of Persona 5 Tactica to tell you what we thought of the most recent spin-off of the series. A very stylish strategy game that further enriches both the Nintendo Switch catalog and the universe of the Persona serieslet’s get to it!

Strategy to the Person

The story of Persona 5 Tactics transfers our group of protagonists, the Phantom Thieves, to a mysterious kingdom where the people are subject to tyranny. There they will meet the mysterious Erina, who will offer to help them return home in exchange for our heroes helping her put an end to the evil that plagues her world. With a premise as simple as it is original, this begins strategy spin-off of the franchise, whose plot we found entertaining, although not at the level of games from the main series.

In Persona 5 Tactics There is no world to explore, or anything like that. The nerve center of the adventure will be a menu where we can do things like modify our equipment, unlock the skill trees of our characters or advance in the main story, which is divided into phases (about 60 in total) in which we will fight in turns with enemies on a board-like stage.

Virtually the entire playable part of the title is based on these confrontations. Once we have chosen our formation and made the necessary preparations, we will engage in battles very similar to those of Mario + Rabbids, Fire Emblem or Triangle Strategy, although with a very characteristic Persona touch. In the game we can make joint attacks with three characters at the same time, realizar “One More” which will offer us additional movement and make use of the power of our Persona to unleash devastating attacks on our enemies.

As we advance through the adventure and through the three kingdoms available, we will face increasingly powerful enemies, with different situations to face and some new mechanics. Obviously, this game is intended for fans of the original game, but it also requires the player to be similar to the most classic strategy games to be able to be enjoyed in its entirety.

Yes, they are cute!

For this game, the team Atlus has opted for a chibi artistic section very similar to that of the Persona Q series, which you will know for being spin-offs de Nintendo 3DS in which protagonists of several Persona installments were in a fun dungeon crawler. Here, the truth is that the style works very well, and adapts wonderfully to what a strategy game entails with so many elements on the screen. The story is told both through dialogues excellently localized to Spanish like, very occasionally, making use of very well done animations which we liked a lot, giving the game a more cartoonish touch even if that’s possible.

The soundtrack It is what you can expect from a Persona game: themes full of style, very characteristic and of which you never get bored. Being the sound section one of the strong points of the game, is enhanced by a dubbing in both English and Japanese with the original voice cast from Persona 5 Royal that we found incredible.

Finally, we only have to talk about accessibility. The title has various difficulty modes to adapt to each player, so both strategy fans and those who want to play for the story will be able to enjoy the title. The duration will depend a lot on this, but we can confirm that it has lasted us around 50 hours total.

Conclusion

With everything we have told you, it is more than clear. Persona 5 Tactics It is a good spin-off of the franchise that presents a quite interesting story with new characters and a nice chibi art style. We thought it was a good experience that fans of Persona 5 like those in strategy video games. If you like the genre, you will surely enjoy it. However, if it’s not your thing, no matter how much you like the Persona universe, you’ll probably end up getting a little bored, since the game focuses entirely on it.

Persona 5 Tactics comes to Nintendo Switch this coming November 17 both in physical and digital format through the eShop, don’t miss it!