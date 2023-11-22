Worldlessor “without a world” (which has nothing to do with Wordle, although it sounds similar), is the debut of Noname Studiosan independent studio based in Barcelona that has opted for metroidvania for its presentation game, which is now available on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (playable on Steam Deck and ROG Ally) .

A genre, the metroidvania, that, although oversaturated, continues to surprise with interesting proposals. And that is exactly the case of Nomame Studios’ first bet, as we are going to see in this Worldless analysis for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

And what makes Worldess special as a metroidvania? Well, a mix of elements, starting with its turn-based combat, with a rhythm component that makes it truly unique, as well as its minimalist aesthetic.

That, to whet your appetite… because there are other design decisions that also provide it with a distinctive touch, such as being able to absorb enemies and, with this, use their power to unlock new features in a skill tree or power increases in our attacks.

These are just some of the first details that, to whet your appetite, we are going to look at in greater depth in this análisis de Worldless para PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S y Xbox Onein which we are going to touch on the following aspects.

Worldless or “Wordless”? A story with hardly any words and minimalist graphics

Worldless opts for a narrative that is sparse in words, which gives a few vague initial strokes and leaves it to the player to discover what is happening. Thus, after a kind of Big Bang or explosion in the cosmos, we will discover that a strange phenomenon happens: blue and orange stars tend to collide and enter into conflict, until one of the two goes out.

Soon the player assumes the role of what looks like one of these blue stars, fallen on a mysterious planet to explore. So, everything in Wordless is very minimalistfrom the settings to the character design, or the few touches of history that develop with some mysterious characters that appear from time to time… but there is something captivating in that simplicity.

As we progress in the adventure we will discover that this blue creature is not the only character we control, and that we will also control its orange alter ego. Alternating the control and abilities of both characters will be what makes us advance in the world of Worldless.

A world that has the gameplay typical of a metroidvania, with platforming and exploration areas, areas blocked by some type of ability that we must obtain at another point on the map to be able to continue advancing… everything seems quite familiar.

There is even no shortage of “backtracking” sections or retracing our steps to reach new areas, final bosses… Nothing that hasn’t been seen before, right? In the pure sense of the word, his approach can even be “traditional”, and in many ways it seems to follow the guidelines of Holow Knight.

Not even the skills that we are acquiring are especially original. Thus, we start with a “dash” or slide in any direction, a double jump to reach higher areas, areas to which we can “hook” to propel ourselves…

Worldless combat, where the magic lies

But while the exploration part is quite “typical”, What breaks all the schemes and stands out above the rest are the combats. Here we will not see the enemies swarming around the screen, nor will we count them by dozens, as in other games of the genre.

Here, enemies appear at fixed and very specific points in the levels, they have no ability to move from that point, and we face them in a mix of turn-based minigames with a dose of rhythm.

We’re not talking about something slow or boring, that involved Final Fantasy-style menus to execute each action, but rather the opposite. They are very dynamic and require reflexes and your full attention.

Battles are actually quick little puzzlesin which the turns pass quite quickly and are governed by a time bar, during which we can chain attacks as we want.

Of first We have a physical attack button and a magical one, and we can combine them as we want during the time our turn lasts. This initial scheme gains in complexity by adding elemental effects to our spells or variations of attacks, which may require pressing another button, holding one down…

Thus, some attacks can be useful to remove obstacles that the enemy poses, or directly, using a magic attack can make our enemy vulnerable, something that is really important in Worldless. Because, although we can defeat the enemy and continue advancing, there is also another option.

If you defeat an enemy, always You can repeat the combat to try to “absorb” the enemy. And that is where the absorption indicator in the lower right corner comes into play, which fills in if our blows are effective.

Thus, if you attack with the technique or magic to which the enemy is weak, this gauge will fill up faster, indicating that we are causing 200% damage. Conversely, there may be attacks to which an enemy is immune. It’s about testing and discovering weak points. It also doesn’t help to always repeat the same combinations of attacks on our turn.

Well, if we fill in this indicator, we can start “absorption”, a minigame that consists of entering a sequence of buttons correctly. You can start it before you completely fill the bar, but then the button sequence will not be completely displayed, and you will have to “guess” it (just mashing the buttons is not enough… it has a “rhythmic” component).

If you fail the minigame, you will have to repeat the combat. If you do it right, By absorbing the enemy you will obtain one of the two types of improvement points that allow us to unlock skills in our skill tree, which unlike other games, here they do have a direct impact on our character, such as taking away more energy with each hit to the enemy.

This is especially evident in some combats, in which we will be much superior to the enemy, and we must heal him to be able to continue hitting him until the absorption bar is full and thus be able to activate the minigame. It is one of the many details of Worldless combat that will end up conquering you.

And what about the turns in which it is the enemy that attacks? Well, in the same way, Through visual signals, such as horizontal or vertical marks, the enemy will anticipate his attacks.whether physical or magical, having to press the corresponding button to block it.

As in Elden Ring, Dark Souls and other soulslike, We have a resistance bar to block these attacks, or we can adjust our timing and do the equivalent of a “parry”, and block at the right moment to avoid wearing down our protection. A risk-reward mechanic, which added to the rapid succession of attacks, makes it almost seem like a rhythm game.

It is an original combat system, and one that, if you connect, you will have a great time, because it is a mix of different ideas and mechanics that works very well. Of course, it’s not perfect either. At certain points and bosses, the difficulty skyrockets, and it can be a bit frustrating.

Worldless Difficulty – Is it a difficult game?

In Wordless there is no death as suchand if you lose all your energy in a fight, you will repeat it from a few steps further, without having to repeat any section… But Some of these battles are so finicky and require so much precision that they can wear out your patience.. It’s a deliberate design decision, but it may frustrate some players.

It’s one of two areas where Worldless can make some players desperate. The first, as I just mentioned, are these combats in which the difficulty increases. They are not the norm, but at specific points, and without warning, the difficulty curve increases exponentially in some battles, and it is not strange to feel a little overwhelmed.

The other point that can cause some despair is that Worldless does not help or guide you to move around its world. On more than one occasion, you will not know where to go next, and you will find yourself revisiting areas you have already passed through, until you discover where the adventure continues.

In this sense, the map is very schematic and doesn’t do a great job of indicating directions or where to go, although it does have interesting ideas, such as showing itself without pausing the game or accessing any intermediate menu.

This lack of map directions is not a bad thing per se. Some players will see it as an incentive, others as another difficulty. Wouldn’t it be reasonable to add options and let each player enjoy it with the level of help they prefer?

In general terms, it is not a difficult game, but there are points where the level of challenge skyrockets… and that is something that not everyone likes equally.

Worldless duration: is it a long game?

The duration of Worldless is about 8-10 hours for a first game, depending on how choked some combats are, or the time you spend finding the path to continue advancing. But a “normal” game can last approximately that.

Logically, if you want to absorb all the enemies, and get all the achievements and see absolutely everything, that duration increases. How much? Well again, it will depend more on your skill than anything else… and that is difficult to calculate.

Worldless price and editions

Worldless has a recommended price on all platforms of 19.99 eurosalthough as a launch offer it is possible to find it on some platforms, such as Steam or eShop, with a 10% discount, which temporarily leaves it at 17.99 euros.

In addition, there is also the Worldless Deluxe Edition, a digital edition that is only available on Steam, which apart from the game includes the soundtrack for 24.98 euros. There is no announced physical edition, at least at the time of publishing this analysis.

HobbyConsoles’ opinion on Worldless

Without any doubt, Worldless is a game with original and interesting ideas, and that is not something that is not always present in the debut films of some indie studios. And it is something that has even more merit in a genre as saturated as metroidvania.

It probably won’t be the best game of this subgenre released in 2023, among which there are already true titans like Blasphemous 2, or the equally notable Afterimage, but don’t let that confuse you: Worldless is one of the last surprises of 2023a good game despite the defects that we have indicated, especially the excessive difficulty peaks.

Perhaps if the exploration part had something as disruptive or unusual as the original combat system, the final sensations would have been even better. But the fact that it is conventional in this aspect does not tarnish the general good feelings it leaves.

Just for its original combat system, the minimalist staging or its careful sound plot (attention to the soundtrack and the effects and general atmosphere) it is worth giving it a chance, even more so if you are fans of the genre.

And if on top of that you are one of those who enjoy games that involve a certain level of challenge and don’t take you by the hand, even more so. Perhaps Worldless is the challenge you are looking for to end the year after the barrage of great games that we have seen in 2023. Without a doubt, a great presentation game, and quite a surprise. Congratulations, Noname Studios.