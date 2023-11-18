After the success of console-shaped PCs, such as Steam Deck, ROG Ally or Legion Go, many component manufacturers have seen the opportunity to launch solutions for expand internal storage of these devices, with M.2 NVMe drives of up to 2 TB, with 2230 format, with the same dimensions as the internal SSDs that come standard.

Something similar happened in 2021 with the NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSDs compatible with PS5, which there was an explosion to meet the growing demand, with models such as the WD_BLACK SN850 or the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX, and which is now reproduced with this new range of devices . And this is where our analysis of WD_BLACK SN770M, the SSD drive for Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

Logically, the process for replace M.2 drive on Steam Deck or Rog Ally (in Legion Go you can also, although we have not been able to test it) it is slightly different in each case, although it usually requires removing the back cover and removing an internal screw to be able to remove the M.2 unit. It is a process with steps that coincide, for example, with changing the back cover of the Steam Deck.

Once the physical drive is replaced, the process to reinstall the operating system varies in each case. Valve has its own downloadable file with SteamOS, to flash it on a USB drive and install it from the USB-C port of the Steam Deck (or a dock), while in Ally you can do the same with Windows 11 or install it more conveniently from the cloud …

That said, if you have decided to take the step and change the SSD of your Steam Deck, ROG Ally or Legion Goyou should know that there are already different options on the market, but not all of them are the same.

First, they differ in their capacity, with versions between 512 GB and 2 TB. Second, because of the PCIe standard to which they belong. All M.2 2230 drives may look the same, but they are not, and Your PCIe version determines the read and write speed. PCIe Gen 3 drives are “slower” (even though they are fast) than Gen 4 drives, for example.

For the peace of mind of less “techie” users, the good news is that M.2 drives are backward compatible, that is, if you connect a PCIe Gen 4 drive into a PCIe Gen 3 connector it will work without problems, although limited to PCIe speeds Gen 3.

To complicate things a little more, and as we have just seen, the PCIe slots of established PCs where you can use this type of SSD units are not all the same.

For example, the Steam Deck M.2 slot is PCIe Gen 3, while on ROG Ally, the slot is PCIe Gen4. What does this mean? Well, ROG Ally will take even more advantage of the maximum read and write speed of PCIe Gen 4 units, while Steam Deck will only take advantage of these speeds as if it were a PCIe Gen 3 unit (which are lower).

We tested the WD_BLACK SN770M drive in ROG Ally

Having clarified this point, we have tested one of the first M.2 solutions from the gaming range of a well-known manufacturer, Western Digital. Specific, we have tested the WD_BLACK SN770M with a capacity of 2TBan NVMe SSD PCIe Gen 4 unit that also has a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Before starting the process, It is advisable to update everything that can be updated, whether Windows 11 updates through Windows Update, Armory Crate updates or even through MyAsus, in case there is a pending Bios update. This way, you can avoid headaches later.

Once done, it is time to change the SSD. It is a simple process, although it will depend on how accustomed you are to messing around. Accessing ROG Ally’s M.2 drive is easier than on Steam Deckand once you replace the drive, reinstalling Windows 11 will depend on how much or how little you want to complicate your life.

The easiest thing is to do it from the ROG Ally bios, in the Advanced menu, the first option, “ASUS Cloud Recovery”. From here, after a few small steps, you will have to configure the WiFi and the Windows installation itself will begin, which will take more or less depending on your bandwidth… although it is not a particularly long process.

Once the SSD was installed, I was able to check if what the manufacturer promises is true, which is read and write speeds of 5150 MB/s, and to do so I used the CrystalDiskMark benchmark, a tool that calculates the speeds of the disks. hard through various tests, such as reading and writing 1 GiB of data (the equivalent of 1GB in binary).

The results far exceed those obtained in the 512 GB SSD that comes standard with ROG Ally, and which is from the manufacturer Micron. In the reading test, this SSD gives an average of 4318 MB/s, while in the writing test it drops to 1730 MB/S.

With the WD_BLACK SN770M, these measurements go up to 5225 MB/s for reading, and 4698 MB/s for writing. Higher figures that translate into a faster installation speed, and faster execution or loading of games, although in this second case, it can also be affected by factors such as the RAM available in demanding games such as Cyberpunk 2077.

In any case, for practical purposes, you will notice that your ROG Ally goes a little faster and looser than with the default disk, or the same depending on the context, but never slower. Depending on which games, You may even shorten loading times by 1-3 seconds, on average.

It may seem like little profit, but We are talking about an SSD with four times the capacity of the M2 that comes standard with ROG Ally, and that not only does it not worsen its performance, but it improves it.

Right now, you can find the WD_Black SN770M starting at 87 euros (for the 500 GB version), although the 2 TB version that we have tested currently costs 237 euros on the manufacturer’s website (it is currently sold out in stores like Amazon and Game).

A price in line with what other similar solutions cost, such as these Sabrent Rocket or Corsair MP600 Mini, also 2 TB. Therefore, this WD SN770M is a great option for those who want to expand the capacity of their ROG AllySteam Deck or any consolidated PC, especially if you want to carry your entire digital library with you without having to delete games.