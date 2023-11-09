At Cinemascomics we analyze the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray pack of Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai in a metal box, a cult film from 1999

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai (1999)in its limited metal box edition, being a production by Plywood Productions and starring Forest Whitaker (Black Panther), with a soundtrack by RZA.

This dramatic thriller, within the American independent cinema that mixes the mafia with the homage to samurai cinema, was already on sale in stores on DVD and Blu-Ray, but now it has finally arrived in Spain in a 4K Ultra HD combo and Blu-Ray, in addition to being available for rental and digital sale. The film is distributed in physical format by DIVISA HOME VIDEO in Spain, which has also launched a special limited edition in a metal box, ideal for collectors.

The cult film was praised by specialized critics, achieving multiple nominations in a multitude of competitions, such as being nominated for the Palme d’Or for Best Film at the Cannes Festival, being nominated for Best Foreign Film at the Cesar Awards or being nominated for Best Film at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The film is directed and written by Jim Jarmusch (The Dead Don’t Die), based on an original screenplay. In addition to Forest Whitaker, the film’s main cast includes John Tormey (The Curse of the Jade Scorpion), Cliff Gorman (Hoffa), Henry Silva (Ocean’s Eleven), Tricia Vessey (Bean, the Latest in Catastrophic Cinema), Isaach de Bankole (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Victor Argo (Not a Word), Gene Ruffini (Crossing the Line), Richard Portnow (The Sopranos) and Jamie Hector (The Wire: Under Listening ), among others.

Synopsis:

“Ghost Dog” (Whitaker) is a New York hitman with a strict code of honor based on that of the ancient samurai.

The film is shown in its 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray version with a beautiful Steelbook. The film has a duration of approximately 115 minutes and is not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

Trailer:

Technical data:

All Regions (A, B, C)

DISCO 1: 4K ULTRA HD

4K HDR 10 – 1.85:1 Letterbox – Color. AUDIO: Spanish DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 Stereo; English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 Stereo. SUBTITLES: Spanish.

DISC 2: BLU-RAY

1080p HD – 1.85:1 Letterbox – ColorAUDIO: Spanish DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 Stereo; English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 Stereo. SUBTITLES: Spanish.

Additional content:

No extras on either disc.

Ghost Dog: El Camino del Samurai 4K UHD + Blu-ray

Product : Ghost Dog: El Camino del Samurai 4K UHD + Blu-ray

URL : Amazon

Precio : 25,99 €

Currency : Eur

Availability : InStock

Description : Ghost Dog lives above the world, along with a flock of pigeons, in a shed on the roof of an abandoned building. Guided by the words of an ancient samurai text, Ghost Dog is a professional assassin capable of blending into the night and moving through the city without being discovered. When Ghost Dog’s code is dangerously betrayed by the corrupt mafia family that occasionally employs him, he reacts strictly in accordance with the Way of the Samurai. In the words of Ghost Dog, “We are like two ancient tribes, both almost extinct… and everything seems to be changing around us.”

Edu16k

3.5 3.50 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)