Like any good science fiction fan, it is impossible to resist a good space adventure, especially when it comes endorsed by Stanislaw Lem. The Polish author laid the foundations for concepts such as nanotechnology, gave shape to artificial evolution and warned of the dangers of progress linked to robots; all this condensed into The Invincible.

The 1964 novel serves as the framework for a promising adaptation in the form of a video game, but which functions as a prequel to the main events narrated in the pages. The adventure on planet Regis III It has been one of the ones I have looked forward to the most in recent years and the disappointment could not have been greater.

Walking simulator at a snail’s pace

The plot places us days before the powerful Invincible ship arrives on extraterrestrial soil, so on this occasion we take the role of Yasna, an astrobiologist belonging to the Commonwealth. This faction is facing the Alliance, a group forged based on pure weapons and war tactics, and when encounters occur they are not usually friendly at all.

However, the protagonist’s goal is to find her missing mission companions on Regis III, although the mission will become too complicated after encountering inexplicable phenomena and serious memory loss. Over the course of about six hours, we will have to travel through desert landscapes, futuristic bases and alien constructions whose origin is absolutely uncertain.





Two of the most interesting attractions of The Invincible reside in the commitment to a analog technology and delicious visuals. Each device, vehicle, robot and machinery that we will see is the culmination of scientific advance, but without resorting to holograms, digital screens and other typical resources of universes like Blade Runner. Here everything is operated with levers, it is necessary to turn dials and press buttons for the gadgets to start, which gives a different and interesting touch to the work from an atompunk style.

One of the essential ingredients of the title is the inclusion by Starward Industries of the photo mode, since each of the pictures is worth looking at. Created through Unreal Engine 5, the landscapes of Regis III are very similar to each other, predominantly limestone, sand, and a very distinguishable orange tone, but they are simply beautiful. Accompanied by human structures or the starry skies with planets approaching orbit, spectacular images can be achieved.





However, the virtues of The Invincible They sell out here. And the fact is that, although we are facing a walking simulator, the developer seems to have insisted that the experience is extremely slow. We can run with Yasna, but the problem is that in just five seconds she will start huffing and puffing asking for a break and this is an inconvenience when on many occasions we have to cover long distances on foot. It is exasperating to combine the sprint with the normal step, which is combined with a very weak climb.

The animations for climbing a cliff are excessively calm, with Yasna taking all the time necessary to get a good grip, and they do not require any interaction on our part beyond holding the joystick forward. And that is another of the design decisions that penalize the work, since the capacity we have to engage with the setting is very limited.





We have a rangefinder and a tracker, two devices that accompany us throughout the entire trip, but that we are only forced to use on a couple of occasions. The direction to follow is usually clearly defined by pure visual recognition, so We will almost never need to use both tools to discover which path to take. There is no way for us to make a mistake activating a computer, there is no challenge, there is no puzzle, there is no challenge to overcome.

We are a soul that wanders around Regis III with the zones waiting for our arrival so that everything is activated, although there is decision-making capacity. Because Yasna is completely alone on the surface, she is constantly in contact with the astronavigator of her ship in space. He is the one who gives you instructions, gives you conversation and serves as your guide in the most difficult moments. Both with him and with other characters, we can choose which line of dialogue we want to answer.





And it happens practically continuously, which will vary events depending on these choices. Our history is reflected through a comic that we can consult at all times, but The Invincible commits the sin of trying to fill in all the gaps. Having no greater task than walking, driving or consulting slides, the aim is to reflect on each step, stretch ideas to lengthen the talk and focus on every detail of what we have before us.

The plot is interesting, although the occasional stretch of conversation would have been less appreciated, especially in the final scene. I won’t spoil anything, but it is infuriating to listen for several minutes at a time in an almost empty space, unable to do anything but walk around and choose answers, while at the same time nothing changes around us.

VidaExtra’s opinion

Being one of the disappointments of the year is an honor that no one wants to receive, but it feels even more like an lost opportunity due to the material being worked with. If you want to explore a new point of view of Stanislaw Lem’s original work, here you will find a place to feel welcomed, but as a video game it is far from being entertaining.

Tasks that do not put us in trouble, utensils that are practically decorative and a narrative rhythm that is tedious. There is no risk, there is no reward, just a wander through splendid landscapes, worthy of an intergalactic postcard, along with a visual design of its wonderful universe. Perhaps another Telltale or Supermassive formula would have worked better, especially considering that the fundamental weight of The Invincible decisions are taken.

The Invincible price

The Invincible It can be obtained on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, maintaining a price of 29.99 euros on all platforms.

Duration of The Invincible

A normal game in The Invincible It lasts around five or six hours, although there is room for replayability to enjoy the different scenes. If you are looking for 100% achievements, you will probably have to repeat an entire game to achieve it.

