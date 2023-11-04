We started a new type of analysis, more concentrated, focusing on what is really interesting, so that you are left with a clear idea of ​​what awaits you in the game. We begin with the analysis of The Invincible, a “walk simulator” with a space setting that seemed quite slow and, in general, empty.

Based on the novel of the same name by Stanislaw Lem, The Invicible is a walking simulator with a spatial atmosphere, and a certain seventies aftertaste, which is now available on PS5, PC (playable on Steam Deck and ROG Ally). It is a video game that puts us in the shoes of Yasna, a biologist who wakes up on the arid red planet Regis III, with important gaps in her memories.

Why is she there alone? What happened to her colleagues? And above all, what was her mission? These are some of the first questions we will have to answer, thanks to flashbacks and dialogues with the survivors of the mission. But, as we are going to see in this analysis of The Invincibledespite the attractiveness of the proposal, the game ends up remaining in a strange no man’s land.

Simple mechanics that often seem inserted so that it is not just a novel visualor a rather slow development, and at times somewhat boring, make the playable part less appealing than it could have been, although the atmosphere and the story are responsible for keeping you hooked in a big way.

This disappointing final result also doesn’t help that, at the end of the adventure, you consider several things. On the one hand, although has several endings (which depend on the decisions and answers we give), none of them definitively close the adventure, and they are as vague and diffuse as the beginning of the story itself, which barely provides background to understand what is happening.

In the same way, The decision system often seems to be there like other mechanicsso that it does not seem like a novel visual and there are interactive elements (there is a time that runs out before having to make some decisions), although as in other adventures, in the style of Telltale’s The Walking Dead, they do not seem to have as much weight as Could appeared.

With a duration of between 7-10 hours, many of them wandering like a lost soul, our advice is that the best thing you can do is stay away from The Invincible, unless you are a lover of the genre and/or are attracted to the good stuff. stories, above game mechanics.

The Invincible, a “walking simulator” with important shortcomings

Como “walking simulator”, it is very slow, with long walks in which nothing happens, beyond admiring the surroundings. The protagonist cannot run for more than 5 seconds, which greatly slows down her progress. We don’t have a jump button either., and that also makes the exploration a bit cumbersome. The development is very linear, but you can explore some corners to unlock memories or flashbacks that give a little more depth to the story. Its old design It makes some areas that seem accessible not passable or causes you to get “stuck” in strange ways while traveling through some parts of the stage, such as near cracks in the ground. I can buy that the space atmosphere makes rapid progress impossible, but for that same reason, perhaps the design of the rides should have been different so that they were not so leaden.

As a game, The Invincible gets it right…

The narrative. The mystery encourages you to continue playing to find out what happenedbecause the crew has died or they have lost the ability to communicate. The atmosphere: The seventies look suits him fabulously, and the conflict in the space race between two factions is a trope that works. The sound, the soundtrack… everything transports you to that seventies setting with a very marked identity. And the dubbing, although in English, convinces. Some views and landscapes are those that are recorded on the retina (sand storms, planets and shooting stars that appear in the sky… but they also have a counterpart (which we will see later). The protagonist convinces, and reflect her knowledge as a biologist in the field. She is a character who, without being charismatic or memorable, has “something.”

As a game, The Invincible clicks on…

The story starts without much information (beyond a comic page), and although it is not difficult to pick up the thread, you can feel disconcerted, especially at the beginning. Many mechanics, some associated with a gadget, are quite simple and with very limited or almost anecdotal use, which do not contribute much either. In line with the above, the truth is that many gameplay aspects often feel shoehorned in so that it is not a novel visual. The visual spectacle is sometimes weighed down by defects such as the so-called “pop-in”. They are not extremely frequent, but when they jump, they take you out of the setting. The character models are nothing to write home about, nor are their animations. This is especially evident in flashbacks or if you go into detail, in photo mode. The different endings of the adventure feel superficial, without settling the story, open… and without a clear specific weight of the decisions. It arrives without dubbing into Spanish, although at least the texts are translated (and quite well). Although it has support for the Dualsense controller, it does not take advantage of any of its unique features, such as haptic vibration.

You will like The Invincible yes…

You know what you’re coming for: although it is a walking simulator, like Gone Home or What Remains of Edith Finch, at a playable level its footprint is infinitely smaller, and it is less fun. You adore the aesthetics of science fiction and space-themed cinema from the 70s and 80s. You like stories that captivate, although at a playable level they leave something to be desired as games.

Without any doubt, The Invincible is not a game for all palates. If you agree with the three previous points, you forgive the technical failures and its slow development, you have a high percentage of chances of having a great time with its proposal, although don’t expect something like Firewatch here.

The rest may find a space epic more in line with their tastes in Starfield, much larger in all aspects, and with greater emphasis on game mechanics and systems, without neglecting the story or other space-themed elements.

VALUATION:

The Invincible is a walking simulator that, starting from a good story, fails to adapt it to a video game in a satisfactory way. It’s a slow game, with accessory and sometimes unnecessary mechanics that at times feels more like a visual novel with playable “globs”. And it’s a shame, because there was potential in its atmosphere.

THE BEST:

The atmosphere of the game, and some views. The story is one that captivates, like the protagonist.

WORST:

It is very slow. Many mechanics seem shoehorned in. With technical details that can be improved.

Platforms:

PC,

Xbox Series X,

PS5

Commented version: PC