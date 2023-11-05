We tell you that you are going to receive a great surprise with this product. A must-have desk for anyone who needs one.

The design of the Genesis Holm 300 RGB is really neat and looks very elegant.

Join the conversation

As time has passed, gamers have been more in need of good desks to place their precious computers, monitors, consoles and televisions. With the world of gaming booming, now the materials and these products are increasingly spectacular, on par with the best games in history, something that is not surprising. In addition, we also have the addition of lights, which They always give a more beautiful, fun and customizable touch to our devices.

On this occasion we come to tell you about our experience after a month of use with the Holm 300 RGB gaming desk from the Genesis brand. Before going to the photos and specifications of said table, we are going to give you a small spoiler, We are looking at a top quality product that will meet your expectations and also at a truly competitive price in the market. And as you can see below, we are not just talking about a simple table that serves as a support. If you want to know all the data about this desk, let’s go for it.

Desk assembly

Maybe you are a handyman connecting, creating and assembling all types of accessories, tables or furniture, however, there are many other people who have more problems completing these tasks. Well, I’ll tell you a secret, The Holm 300 RGB from Genesis comes with everything you need so you don’t have to ask anyone for help. So you can assemble this at home, the desk has a book that tells you where each piece goes, they are even numbered so you don’t have any type of confusion, plus it comes with all the necessary screws and a wrench to be able to screw them in without any problems. greater complication.

Get the new Genesis Holm 300 RGB at a really competitive price

Once you start the assembly you will be able to check what we have told you at the beginning of the text, The materials are of high quality, so you will always be assured of a good product. In fact, it is made of carbon fiber laminate material made of high-quality MDF, so no matter how many times you get angry by banging the table, this thing looks like it will last you for many years.

First impressions and box contents of the Holm 300 RGB

From the first moment you will find a robust product. We are talking about about 20 kilograms of material, so you can already get an idea that we are looking at a desk that will be able to withstand all our peripherals. Once you unpack the product you will find the table itself, the legs and some extra accessories such as a coaster, an exclusive place to place your headphones and of course, also two places for your controls. In addition, the table also has a compartment right on the back that allows you to keep the cables hidden and organized, thus achieving a really nice look. And in front of everything it has a support so you can put a tray with whatever you need for your daily life during your long gaming sessions.

Yes, from the comment we are making we are talking about a desktop, with your PC and monitor it will work wonderfully, however and as you have been able to see in the image above, I wanted to experiment a little and I have used it as a gaming station for my console and I have even turned it into a mini driving simulator to enjoy Forza Motorsport. The possibilities it gives you are great, because as we say, it has a great, robust and resistant material that will allow you to use it however you decide. Therefore, It is a desk that can be perfectly adapted to your real needs.

In addition to the board that forms the table, which you will see is thick enough not to fear for the life of your devices, It also has a small additional table that is used to place your monitor in case you use it as a PC desk. In my case, you will see below that it is the perfect place to place the console and make everything look much neater and cleaner. As we told you a few moments ago, the possibilities offered by this Holm 300 RGB are very wide, surely the brand did not expect that its table could serve as a kind of simulator. They have done a great job and that is appreciated.

Technical Specifications

Holm 300 RGB LED backlighting on the back of the table with control to change the color or intensity Wireless charger so you can always have your phone at hand Three USB 3.0 ports to connect any other device Shelf for power strips and cable organizer Support for controls, support for headphones and also coastersMaximum weight allowed of 60 kg for the table and 12 kg for the monitor supportDimensions: 120 (width) x 60 (depth) x 75 (height) centimeters

Exactly, perhaps the issue of the wireless charger and even the several USB 3.0 ports that the table has are catching your attention. Two additions that work very well in case you want to have something extra connected and of course, in case you want to have your mobile phone always available thanks to wireless charging. Of course, each accessory of this type that the desk comes with (including the lights) comes with its corresponding USB cable to connect it to the power. You won’t need anything else, this desk is really complete and offers wonderful comfort.

You may think that you can be at a small table, but not at all, On paper it seems that those 120 cm wide and 75 cm high may fall short, but I assure you that as a tall person that I am, the comfort and space it offers is truly wonderful. You have already seen it in the photos that we have left you throughout the text, television, console, headphones, controller… Everything has its well-defined place, therefore you will not have any problem maintaining order and making the rest of the table serves you for what you really need. Something that is very appreciated, you have everything at your fingertips and maintaining an order that you can observe from the first moment.

The current price of this desk is 169 euros on its official website. Right at the beginning of the text you have a button that will take you directly to the product, otherwise, here we leave you the link to their website. We tell you that We are looking at a more than affordable price for the product you will have in your home. So yes, if you need a new desk and were weighing different options, this Genesis Holm 300 RGB does a spectacular job.

Is the Genesis Holm 300 RGB worth it? In favorQuality of materials and elegant finishesRobust desktop that will serve you for a long timeWireless charging station and USB 3.0 ports to connect everything you wantOrganic, compact and spaciousMetal supports for headphones, controller or glassesLED lighting that makes it more customizableConsYou cannot adjust the heightConclusionsAfter testing the Genesis Holm 300 RGB for a month we can tell you that you will find a top-level product. Although the measurements can deceive you and make you believe that you will find a table that is a bit small, especially if you are a tall person, once you have the desk in your home you will realize that this is not the case. After enjoying this desk for so long and using it to play every day, it seems to me that this is an essential addition for any player who is thinking of renewing their gaming desk. In addition, the price is really competitive compared to what you can find on the market, a real luxury.Genesis Holm 300 RGB

Join the conversation

This device has been analyzed independent thanks to a transfer by the brand. The article contains purchase links for which Alfa Beta Juega may receive a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.