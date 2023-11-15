At Cinemascomics we analyze the Blu-Ray of Tomb of the Fireflies, a Studio Ghibli gem directed by Isao Takahata.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition of the Blu-Ray of The fireflies’s grave, the film directed by Isao Takahata (Memories of Yesterday) and with a script signed by the filmmaker himself based on the novel by Akiyuki Nosaka (Kiku and the Wolf). The film is a masterpiece of anti-war cinema, being an emotional journey into the reality of war.

The traditional Japanese animated film is produced by the prestigious animation studio Studio Ghibli. The feature film was released for the first time in Japan in 1988, based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name written by Akiyuki Nosaka, establishing itself worldwide as a classic of the genre and an indisputable masterpiece of animated cinema.

About Grave of the Fireflies

The fireflies’s grave is set in Japan during World War II, telling the heartbreaking story of Seita and his sister Setsuko, two orphaned children struggling to survive after a bombing raid by American soldiers destroys their home and kills their mother. The film explores themes such as the devastating impact of war, the fight for survival, family ties and lost innocence; through the eyes of the young protagonists.

For its director Isao Takahata, this emotional film should serve as a reminder of the terrible consequences caused by war, seeking empathy and understanding from the viewer, through the successful use of detailed and moving animation, which impressively manages to convey the horror of war, showing us sequences full of details that know how to highlight the visual and emotional experience of the viewers; aided, in turn, by a balanced composition, an approach away from graphic violence and a powerful use of the soundtrack. All this makes the film a timeless gem of the seventh art.

Awards

The film has been internationally recognized, both by critics and the public, receiving multiple awards and recognitions around the world, including the award for Best Animated Film at the Chicago Film Festival and the Special Award during the first Blue Ribbon Awards. Curiously, the film was released alongside another Studio Ghibli film, My Neighbor Totoro, by Hayao Miyazaki.

Selecta Vision recovers The fireflies’s grave with a new restored image, so you don’t miss a detail of this moving story that changed animated cinema forever, in multiple different editions, being available on DVD, basic Blu-Ray and Collector’s Blu-Ray in A4 size. Regarding the sound tracks, it has audio in Spanish DTS HD 5.1, in Catalan in DTS HD 2.0 and in Japanese in DTS HD 5.1. In addition, it has subtitles available in Spanish. The studio in charge of the feature film is Studio Ghibli.

Synopsis:

In the summer of 1945, Japanese territory is shaken by constant attacks by American planes, involving both Seita and his little sister Setsuko. After losing their mother and her home in one of the bombings, and it being impossible to locate her father, an officer in the Imperial Japanese Navy, the two little ones will try to survive alone without help from anyone.

In this way, we have analyzed the Blu-Ray version of The Tomb of the Luciérnagas that Selecta Visión has released to the Spanish market, which has a reversible cover and audio commentary as additional content. We hope you enjoy the cult film as much as we have, whose collector’s edition contains abundant and interesting additional material, such as a replica of Setsuko’s candy can.

Sound tracks: Audio in Spanish DTS HD 5.1, in Catalan in DTS HD 2.0 and in Japanese in DTS HD 5.1Subtitles: Spanish.Number of albums: 1.Rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age.Director: Isao Takahata.Studio : Studio Ghibli.Aspect: 16/9.Image: 1080p HD.Duration: 88 minutes.Origin: Japan, 1988.Original title: Hotaru no Haka.Edition: Amaray basic box with reversible cover.

Additional content:

Audio Commentaries (88 minutes):

You can play the film with background commentary by director Isao Takahata and his technical team.

THE GRAVE OF THE FIREFLIES BLU-RAY

Product : THE GRAVE OF THE FIREFLIES BLU-RAY

URL : Select Vision

Precio : 16,99 €

Currency : Eur

Availability : InStock

Description : Summer 1945. The Empire of the Rising Sun is reeling under constant Allied air attacks. This is the story of Sieta and her little sister Setsuko, two children who were born at the wrong time and in the wrong place. After losing their mother and their home in one of the bombings and unable to contact their father, an officer in the Imperial Japanese Navy, the two little ones try to survive alone in a world that does not have even the most basic resources. to sustain them. Hiding in an abandoned bomb shelter, Seita begins stealing food to feed his sick sister. Their tragic fight for survival becomes an ode to the human spirit and a moving tribute to the forgotten.

Edu16k

4.0 4.00 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)