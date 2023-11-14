At Cinemascomics we analyze the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray pack of The hit 50th Anniversary Edition

The 4k UHD The coup 50th anniversary edition is a limited release that includes a booklet, postcards, a celluloid frame, and a certificate of authenticity.

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of the pack from The Coup in are 50th Anniversary Edition, which includes the original film remastered in an amaray box with reversible cover, as well as a rigid cardboard container box, containing four postcards, a booklet, a certificate of authenticity and an exclusive celluloid replica of a frame from the winning film of 7 Oscars, including best picture, best director and best screenplay.

To commemorate the anniversary of 50 years since its theatrical release in 1973, Universal Pictures and Arvi Licensing have prepared a limited physical edition release, both in ultra high definition and on Blu-Ray. The pack comes protected with a protective cardboard sleeve, with the title, film logo and main cast on the front. While on the back we can see the content of the edition and the technical characteristics.

Directed by George Roy Hill (Two Men and a Fate) and written by David S. Ward (Something to Remember), the film stars the unforgettable Robert Redford (Avengers: Endgame), Paul Newman (Road to Perdition) and Robert Shaw (Jaws).

Synopsis:

In Chicago in the 1930s. Johnny Hooker (Redford) and Henry Gondorff (Newman) are two con artists who want revenge for the death of a friend who has been murdered on the orders of a powerful gangster named Doyle Lonnegan (Shaw). To achieve this, they will develop an ingenious plan against him to end his criminal empire.

The 50th Anniversary Edition Coup is shown in its 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray version with an hour of extras, where this masterpiece of cinema is available with a 1.85:1 4K (2160p) image with HDR10, as well as DTS sound -HD Master Audio 5.1 in English and a DTS 2.0 Surround audio track for dubbing in Spanish; which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers, and which is completely free of spoilers, in case you haven’t had the chance to see it yet and want to know what extras this limited edition contains.

Technical characteristics:

Image in 1.85:1 4K (2160p) HDR10Audio: English – DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Spanish – DTS 2.0 Surround, German – DTS 2.0 Surround, Italian – DTS 2.0 Surround, Japanese – DTS 5.1, Thai – DTS 5.1Subtitles: Spanish , German, Italian, Korean, Canadian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Thai, Turkish and English for the deaf.Original title: The StingDuration of the film: approximately 129 minutes.Age rating: Not recommended for children under twelve years

Additional content:

Movie in 4K UHD and Blu-Ray with a reversible cover.

Exclusive celluloid replica of a frame from the film.

Certificate of authenticity of the edition.

Postal:

Four artistic cards with behind-the-scenes images.

Book:

Exclusive 42-page booklet in English, with introduction by film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, description of the characters, main and supporting cast, director, script pages, description of scenes, costumes, sketches of the clothing worn by the characters, the music, promotional posters, awards and nominations, compilation of the 7 Oscar awards won, reviews of the time, reproduction of letters, context of the time in which the film is set and behind-the-scenes content.

Additional content on disc:

The art of The Coup: The perfect script.How to make a masterpiece.The legacy.

The Coup (4K UHD + Blu-ray)

Product : The Coup (4K UHD + Blu-ray)

URL : Amazon

Precio : 49,95 €

Currency : Eur

Availability : InStock

Description : Winner of 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture, The Coup stars Paul Newman and Robert Redford; two con artists in Chicago in the 1930s who, after the murder of a friend by the mafia, decide to carry out the final “coup.” . As they develop the plan, nothing and no one can believe what is happening, culminating in one of the most surprising endings in the history of cinema. Let the scam begin!

Edu16k

5.0 5.00 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)