Tales of Arise

More than two years after the premiere of Tales of Arise, this is released Beyond the Dawn, a paid DLC that acts as a continuation of the game’s main story; after a great reception in reviews and sales for the base game.

Alphen and Shionne return to continue their lives some time after the events that took place at the end of the Tales of Arise plot. So get ready to return to one of the best JRPGs in recent years, because there is still a lot to tell thanks to Beyond the Dawn.

Análisis de Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn para PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC:

The story of Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn and how to access this DLC

The plot of this DLC is set shortly after the conclusion of the main events that take place in Tales of Arise. Therefore, It is essential to have finished the base game and thus be able to enjoy everything that Beyond the Dawn offers.

To play, you will simply have to go to the main menu of the game and select the “Beyond the Dawn” option if you have previously purchased the DLC from digital stores. Don’t worry, there is no loss. This is not FromSoftware…

Bandai Namco offers us something that we don’t often see in a JRPG: the delayed consequences that take place after having saved the world. Having ended Rena’s oppression of Dahna, both planets have merged, as have their inhabitants.

Alphen, Shionne and their motley and charismatic group They are shaken by another deep-rooted conflict: the difficult coexistence between Dahnians and Rhinelanders. There is peace between both peoples, but it is faltering due to the past of oppressors and oppressed.

In the midst of all this, a new disruptive element will appear. Our group of heroes finds Nazamil, a young mestiza daughter of a man from Rena (we won’t get in the way of spoilers) of extraordinary power.

This is where a new arc begins in which topics as deep as those we saw in the main game are discussed. Aspects such as Alphen’s insecurities after the conflict take special prominence, as well as a paternal-filial relationship between the protagonist couple and Nazamil.

In general terms, the plot of Beyond the Dawn has convinced us, but the DLC makes some of the mistakes of the base game. Development progresses slowly, especially at the beginning, where we only do messenger missions and suffers from major pacing problems.

Faithful to that classic Japanese narrative, this story once again errs on the side of wanting to be too emotional by using constant dialogues that, on many occasions, repeat concepts over and over again, stretching the gum too much.

Even with all this, we have enjoyed traveling the roads again in the company of Alphen, Shionne, Law, Rinwell, Kisara and Dohalim like in the “old days”. Bandai Namco gave us a very endearing group whose interactions are fantastic.

Gameplay y novedades de Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn

It is clear that the great attraction of this expansion is its narrative section, but this is fully assured when seeing what it has to offer at a playable level and in terms of gameplay innovations Beyond the Dawn.

Unfortunately, in this section we hoped to have found a lot to talk about, but that is not the case. The base pillar of this expansion is the narrative and few new features stand out in terms of gameplay.

The game’s excellent combat is still there unabated, but Beyond the Dawn doesn’t offer any new arts, skills, or characters to give older players a new way to hone their knowledge and experience new options.

The DLC reintroduces us to the world of this installment little by little, which helps us remember the basics of it, but the process feels too mundane and repetitive, as we return to the same scenarios we saw in the past.

Although it is true that they have been introduced a series of very challenging dungeons (Mausoleums) and full of enemies, this high level of challenge in combat could have been carried out much better with some mechanical novelty.

Because bosses with giant life bars are a constant within this DLC, so if what you were looking for was to launch combos again with devastating “colorinchis” attacks… you’re going to enjoy it here; but you won’t see much beyond that.

Well, what is visible is its artistic section, because although it repeats locations, we cannot help but insist that this game is still amazing visuallydespite the fact that technical errors such as possible popping persist within the DLC.

What the game does seek to expand on is its missions and secondary tasks.. It’s here that older fans will enjoy seeing the formation of a world they left saved, but not rebuilt.

For example, we can increase the synergies between the main characters by getting to know them more, which results in some improvements in combat, but which especially rewards those who still want to enjoy the journey with Alphen, Shionne and their entire gang.

Duration of Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn

The main story of Tales of Arise could easily take you more than 30 hours, without taking into account a good number of additional missions and challenges that added a few more hours to that initial figure. The DLC repeats that structure, although somewhat more simplified.

Beyond the Dawn offers more than 20 hours of content, although its plot covers a little less time. Depending on your skill level and how focused you are on the missions, you will finish sooner or later, but you can expect a more than worthy expansion in terms of duration.

Price and platforms

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn is a DLC that is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC through the PS Store, Microsoft Store and other digital stores at a price of 29.99 euros.

In case you haven’t played the base title, a joint pack called Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition for 59.99 euros, which includes the game and also the downloadable content.

In addition, a Beyond the Dawn is also added to the Deluxe and Definitive editions of the game, which, in any of its versions, is accompanied by elegant costumes, outfits and hairstyles for Alphen and Shionne and more extra content.

What lies beyond the dawn?

Tales of Arise was one of the best action role-playing games of 2021 and has remained a great JRPG for any type of audience over the past two years. Their innovations and systems excited us…

Thus, We regret that the Beyond the Dawn DLC did not want to risk a little more to offer something different. This content more than correctly expands on everything we saw in the base game, which we appreciate, but it could have been more.

After two years, not many expected to see such extensive Tales of Arise DLC, so it wouldn’t have been bad if we fans were surprised with some extra and distinctive playable novelty that would bring freshness to its polished formula.

Tales of Arise Beyond the Dawn will appeal to everyone who enjoyed the game at the time thanks to a story that delivers in a remarkable way and a high level of challenge; But we are left with a thorn in the side due to the lack of important news outside the narrative.