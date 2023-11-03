80’s years They were a garden for many facets: the shoulder pads, the bright colors… And yes, the unapologetic shooting movies. Among them, Robocop, directed by Paul Verhoeven, marked a before and after. Several games tried to do justice to the franchise, especially in the ’90s, but none managed to do it at the level of this one. Robocop Rogue City para PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC.

Nacon y Teyon (also responsible for Terminator Resistance) bring us a shooter that provides double nostalgia. On the one hand, they will make you want to revisit the movies, especially the first one. On the other hand, it will remind you of that boom in “shooting games with a story” that we experienced in the era of Xbox 360. Are you curious? Well, keep reading and… thanks for your cooperation.

The analysis of Robocop Rogue City for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC at Hobby Consolas:

Robocop Rogue City gameplay and gameplay

The story takes place between the first films and, broadly speaking, takes us to look for a new boss of the “thug” in the city, while a powerful drug called Nuke causes havoc in the streets. Our protagonist wants to make the law prevail, but at the same time, the traumas about the death of his family and his own They attack the human side that still remains…

Being Alex Murphy, alias Robocopthe hero of the game, it is clear that we’re going to have to shoot, shoot a lot. Broadly speaking, the game is a subjective shooter in which we advance through streets and buildings while massacring all the punks, bikers and thugs that come our way.

By default, we have our Auto-9 weapon, which has infinite ammunition and a semi-automatic behavior that makes it a super effective “tool”.

But also We can have a secondary weapon if we collect those dropped by fallen enemies. There is everything from heavy pistols to assault rifles, heavy machine guns or grenade launchers. The secondary weapon we have (it can only be one) does have limited ammunition, but it is very, very common to find extra ammunition or another weapon that replaces it.

Robocop can also deliver powerful punches and “focus” on enemies to shoot them better, which, together with our enormous resistance, makes us we feel like real cyber steamrollers against the bad guys, especially in the first missions.

Of course, little by little we will encounter more dangerous enemieslike snipers or elusive bikers who are difficult to target, but we can also improve our effectiveness.

On the one hand, we can find burdens to heal ourselves (if we are wounded, we can press and hold a button to repair ourselves, as long as we have a charge in our inventory), but also, by accumulating experience points, we can Earn upgrade points that we assign in a skill tree.

These abilities can include gaining the option to slow down time, heal ourselves more or generate a small shock wave, but also improve our ability to decipher enigmas or talk to people, as we will now see.

At the police station they evaluate our performance and we find many secondary tasks

Finally, as we advance a little in the game we begin to find upgrade boards and chips. These boards have a circuit in which we can place the chips. Depending on the shape of the chips, we can unlock “paths” on the board to improve shooting power, for example, although some paths can also lead to stat penalties.

Actually, All of these facets of Robocop improvement are very basic and straightforward.don’t expect the depth of an RPG, or anything like that.

What we can find in our missions are extra sub-questsfrom searching for an escaped trafficker to something as unremarkable as bringing a towel to a fellow cop at the police station…

In these missions it is usually important use “Robocop sense”, a kind of scanning mode in which we can find hidden objects, footprints or detect if the body found is that of the person we were looking for.

At other times, we will have dialogues with some people in which we are given the choice between different answers. Depending on the response, the person may feel satisfied and cooperate more with us. If we improve our “gap”, we can unlock extra answers.

Also, depending on the skills that we are improving, we can try open safes. Again, don’t expect the depth of a Skyrim, far from it, but those occasional touches of variety are appreciated.

In any case, beyond these changes of pace that can give us some extra experience, The bulk of the game is based on breaking down doors and literally shooting heads.. All in the name of law and justice, of course.

Is Robocop Rogue City difficult?

exist four levels of difficultywhich can also be changed in the middle of the game: easy, normal, difficult and extreme.

Playing on normal difficulty, you will have to make a little effort to look for cover and not expose yourself too much, but Overall it is an affordable game, especially because of the protagonist’s “cyber aids.” The bullet time and lighting of the objectives will make you feel like a real walking tank.

Iconic moments could not be missing, such as the battle against an ED-209

The exploration facets (there are some slightly open sections) are also not too complex thanks to the help of the on-screen compass. Since there is no map, sometimes it can take you a while to find objectives that they are at a different height than yours, but it is nothing from the other Thursday.

How many hours is Robocop Rogue City?

Unlike other shooters of this caliber, Robocop Rogue City is a bit short, with a duration that can stay at 10 hours if you focus on the main missions. As we have seen, there are quite a few secondary objectives and some secret rooms.

If you try to go for everything, that duration can go up to 17 hours, approximately, which is not bad at all. Completing at least some of these tasks is useful for improving our efficiency, so you will probably spend at least twelve hours on the experience.

Price and available platforms

Robocop Rogue City se lanza para PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC. It can be obtained in both physical and digital editions by 59,99 euroswhile in the case of PC, the price of the digital edition is 49.99 euros.

There is also an Alex Murphy Edition, which includes two exclusive weapons, a “damaged” skin for Robocop and a digital art book for 69.99 euros.

Robust, like made in Detroit

Perhaps some playable nuances that we have mentioned before make you doubt what the exact tone of the game is. Is it a shooter, is it an action role-playing game? Have no doubt: Robocop Rogue City It is a shooting game, with very rough moments in which you make villains jump into the air and see spurts of blood (we can even improve the gore level with our chips).

In that sense, Gunplay is simple, direct and satisfyinglargely due to the very nature of Robo: we cannot crouch or jump, so the best options are to run up to the enemies, exterminate them and, when there are many of them, get behind cover from time to time to repair ourselves.

There are somewhat complex challenges as you advance and you may die sometimes, but In general, the sensation of action and “pleasuring the trigger” prevailsespecially when we unlock skills like bullet time that we can use with a fluidity (it takes a second to recharge) that seems unfair to us.

Now, it is clear that, On a technical level, the game gives a dose of lime and sand. The stages (which can be partially destroyed by gunfights) and some lighting effects are cool, but The enemies are more stupid than custom made and both their expressiveness and their movements seem more typical of the beginnings of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation..

Nevertheless, the faces of the most iconic movie characters (as our everlasting companion Anne Lewis or Murphy himself with their little faces) are very well reproduced and have been made a great job reproducing the eighties spirit of the movieswith messages on VHS or that decadent look on the streets of Detroit.

And be careful, although the voices are only in English (with texts in Spanish), he himself Peter Weller, the actor who played Robocop in the original film, He has returned to lend his voice to the character 30 years later, a real hoot.

Even so, it is undeniable almost from the beginning that the game is somewhat below what is expected todaywith some bugs (we have left some enemy in a shooting pose after killing him), poorly detailed characters and, in general, a technical and playable display that perhaps seems from another time.

That’s all true, but you know what? It’s fun, it’s entertaining and, above all, it knows how to appeal well to the nostalgia factor in which it was enough to freak out at seeing a robot shooting bad guys to call something “a movie.” As Apu would say, Robocop Rogue City was glitchy and had pacing glitches. However, here it goes the best Robocop game that has ever been on a console.