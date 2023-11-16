Don’t miss the return of Joker and the Phantom Thieves in our analysis of Persona 5 Tactica for Nintendo Switch.

It took a lot of asking Persona 5 when it came to Nintendo Switch, but once it landed and conquered our hearts, ATLUS has not hesitated to launch the rest of the installments in the saga. We were already surprised by the jump to the Musou genre with Persona 5 Strikersand now it’s the turn of the tactical role with a new adventure of the Phantom Thieves with Persona 5 Tactics Worth? We tell you in our analysis of Persona 5 Tactica for Nintendo Switch.

Curling the curl

It’s going to be quite a challenge to recap the story of Persona 5 and immerse yourself in this title without overlooking any nuances. Persona 5 Tactics It’s a spin-off which draws directly from the events we witnessed in the original Persona 5. Although its plot adopts previous characters and settings, it strives to differentiate itself so that any player, even those joining for the first time, can enjoy the experience.

It is not strictly necessary having played previous installments, Persona 5 or Persona 5 Strikers, to understand and immerse yourself in the story of Persona 5 Tactica. However, there will be times when if we are not familiar with the saga, we may be confused. miss some winks and references.

The essence of Persona 5 Tactica is based on the world and characters of the original Persona 5, so don’t expect to find new characters or exclusive content that may be in later versions such as Persona 5 Royal. This does not mean that its cast is limited only to the characters from the initial game, because as happened with Persona 5 Strikers, we will have New additions from minute zero of the game.

It has will be the new and revolutionary star who will join the Phantom Thieves, although with the small drawback that You will not be able to invoke your own Persona. This will not be a problem, because you will use other skills to achieve your objective. There are others minor characters who will also become participants in the story, but we leave it to the reader to discover them on their own.

The plot is engaging due to its brilliant approach, as happened with Persona 5, but we have noticed that its journey it’s not as bright That this. This time Joker and his friends will be dragged into a kind of Metaverse where a tyrant called Marie, will brainwash them into collaborating in celebrating their wedding. Luckily, Joker and Mona escape thanks to Erina, and together They will plan a revolution to end Marie’s regime and save her friends.

A more chibi style

Giving a twist to your artistic identityATLUS has managed to capture in a game, a priori quite different, the very particular visual representation that Persona 5 boasted. The characters chibi style They look much more casual now (except for Mona, who remains the same), with colorful animations and more exaggerated gestures. The use of design and colors follows the same guidelines that characterized the original game, allowing it to be quickly identified as a game within the Persona 5 universe.

On Nintendo Switch, Persona 5 Tactica works correctly, especially in battles, which is where the action really happens. We have noticed small jerks in the loading of some menus, but nothing serious.

The change of genre to the tactical role has not led to changes in the soundtrack, but rather it feels like an extension of his predecessor. This is not exactly a bad thing, because Persona 5’s music is one of its strong points, and here it once again shows off its benefits. There will be no tracks that really “steal our hearts” but they more than fulfill their function.

And as Atlus has accustomed us to lately, we will be able to hear the voices of the characters both in English and Japanese. The texts are completely translated into Spanish, with special mention to the great location of the dialogues.

T for Tactical

Persona 5 has made us go deeper into the RPG genrehas shown us that he can combine his history with the musou genreand now he comes once again to demonstrate that his universe has room for one more genre: the tactical role.

The main core of the game revolves around Turn-based battles fought on large stages. Our character will be able to travel the terrain and hide behind elements to attack his opponents, take advantage of heights to cast critical attacks and cooperate with the rest of his companions to perform joint attacks and more powerful. Little by little we will get to know the tools available on the battlefield, discovering new tactics to resolve battles in the most optimal way possible. Which has a reward!

It is true that Persona 5 Tactica relies on turn-based battles in the style Mario + Rabbids o XCOMalthough with a lot of nuances and classic elements of RPG games like a weaknesses system and strengths, a skill tree and even the now legendary fusion of people. That’s right, the Velvet Room returns once again.

The story of Persona 5 Tactica will be what happens between battles. Sometimes they will delight us with colorful sequences, in others it will be piles and piles of text that will be responsible for lifting the narrative weight of the story. This point will not surprise fans of the saga, since Persona is an adventure where the dialogues have a lot of plot weightalthough this time it is done a little up hill having removed actions such as exploring the city or chatting with characters to increase affinity with them.

In this sense, Persona 5 Tactica becomes a little more difficult to digest, becoming history in a simple excuse to give rise to a tactical role-playing game. The positive part is that the playability and simplicity of its menu invite you to play quick games that can be resumed at any time. In this part, the Nintendo Switch version brings out its most portable aspect by being able to take the adventure wherever we want.

The difficulty it won’t be a problem, neither for veterans nor rookies. Persona 5 Tactica presents difficulty modes for both those who want to simply enjoy the story and those who are willing to test all their abilities. Completing the main story will take us about 35 hoursalthough we can entertain ourselves until 50 if we want to complete it with the challenge missions.

The Revolution Begins!

The ambition of Persona 5 has set the bar very high compared to its predecessors. Persona 5 Tactics shines as an extension of its brilliant artistic and sound section, and although on a narrative level it pales, its well polished gameplay allows us to enjoy this most portable spin off. Joker and his friends are back, and although this time he hasn’t managed to steal our hearts, It’s always great to have them back.

