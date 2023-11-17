Just Dance returns for another year, and we will tell you if it is worth it in our analysis of Just Dance 2024 Edition for Nintendo Switch.

The time of family reunions, meetings with old friends has arrived and, as Ubisoft has accustomed us to, Just Dance vuelve with one more delivery to close the year. Just Dance 2024 Edition relies on the revolution caused by Just Dance 2023 to continue in its wake as “on-demand dance service”, and is presented as an extension of songs and small improvements. We have been dancing for several days now and we want to tell you what has changed with the new Just Dance and if it is worth it. This is the analysis of Just Dance 2024 Edition for Nintendo Switch.

Keep the party going!

After the radical change that the Just Dance saga underwent with its 2023 edition, Ubisoft remains determined to continue with its new interface, and controversial way of presenting the saga. And we say controversy because Just Dance made a decision that generated a lot of controversy last year among some of his followers, and it has to do with the way in which his new deliveries are sold.

Just Dance has now become a kind of service that we can download directly to our consoles, andThe 2023 and 2024 editions are downloadable content that we can acquire to be added directly to our library. A quite interesting idea that allows us to cover all titles in a single gamewhich on the other hand, detracts from the annual deliveries.

The game format remains exactly the same as the previous year: you can buy the Just Dance 2024 game that has 40 new songsincluding hits like “Flowers” de Miley Cyrus, “Marmoset Asked Me” by Bad Bunny, or the legendary “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston. This year the choreographies have been worked more than ever, and Ubisoft has delved into the lore from Just Dance (yes, it has a story) to give more narrative complexity to the dancers.

Just Dance 2024 Edition follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, and the songs will not be inside the game cartridge. As part of its commitment to the future, Ubisoft decided to give an online touch to Just Dance by allowing us to choose which songs we keep in the console’s memory and which ones we don’t. In fact, The game doesn’t even exist on a cartridge, and the physical version includes a download code.

This premise turns Just Dance into a service, moving it away a bit from its origin as a video game. Something that little by little we are starting to get used to with other products such as Netflix, Spotify or Game Pass, although with the possibility of purchasing their different editions to be able to play whenever we want.

The story continues

With the launch of Just Dance 2023, many things changed in the saga, but one of them greatly surprised its audience by creating a history mode dedicated to its characters. If you remember, the group of dancers formed by Sara and her friends They had to defend the power of music against the minions of evil Night Swan. In Just Dance 2024 this character will take revenge on the protagonists.

Sara will be kidnapped by Night Swan, and Wonderlust will be the one to take over to gather the rest of the dancers and confront the witch once again. We also can’t expect much of a plot from a dance game, but this helps get acquainted with the choreographers and even become fond of them. On the other hand, the story mode songs out of context They look quite strangeespecially if they are chosen to play at parties with friends.

exist subplots with less relevance that happen as new versions of Just Dance are released. A clear example would be the Girlfriend from Just Dance 1, who decides to break up with Rasputin from Just Dance 2 during the song “Sweet but Pyscho” from Just Dance 2023, and now in Just Dance 2024 we have a choreography where the same Rasputin repents and asks for forgiveness. Ubisoft even serves us drama.

Fun to play and watch

Perhaps one of the most important achievements of the Just Dance saga has been its artistic section. The game was born on Wii, with a console that did not particularly shine for its power and whose weaknesses Ubisoft took advantage of to create something very special.

This particular and recognizable style, with brilliant dancers and real computer-processed recordings, has been the best way that video games have given us to guide us when it comes to dancing. It makes the dancers’ movements easy to follow using bright, contrasting colors, as well as giving a very personal touch to Just Dance.

The essence of Just Dance remains intact on Nintendo Switch with its 2024 version. Everything looks in high definition, with some more original clips, daring to more realistic styles or experimenting with 3D animationbut being 100% Just Dance.

In each installment they try to make choreographies more spectacular than the previous ones, such as adding camera turns around the dancing characters or striking changes of shot, but always making sure that at no time does this make us lose the thread of the dances. And it is noted that Great care has been taken to ensure that this new layer makes the performances more spectacular, but prioritizing the objective of the gamewhich is teaching different types of dances.

As a small general update, two new modes have been added this year. He Workout Modewhich returns to keep an estimate of calories burned during dancing, and a new Challenge Modewhich will allow you to compete against the records of your friends and other players.

As we have mentioned before, Just Dance 2024 maintains an interface inspired by some video on demand services. Its menu is still a bit chaotic, and sometimes problematic, mixing songs with playlists, but aiming for Just Dance to be used practically every day. This forces the game to connect to the internet in search of ads and updates, which has a negative impact on the performance of the menus, generating small jerks or slightly uncomfortable pauses.

The formula for success

Just Dance is still Just Dance. There are few video games that stand the test of time so well, and it has earned its place as the holiday game par excellence.

In Just Dance the objective will be imitate the dances of the dancers on screen in the best possible way throughout the entire song. By doing it correctly, the game will reward us with points, being able to get achievements and unlock cosmetics for doing very well.

On Nintendo Switch, the Joy-Con will be in charge of checking if we move as the song indicates or not, a very outdated and imprecise system, but it serves as a placebo and more or less works. You can also use the Just Dance mobile app and use cell phones as controls. This is the part that has evolved the least in this new era of Just Dance: movement detection is still done in a very similar way to the Wii era, and although the Joy-Con are much more precise with their motion sensors , they still have a behavior that leaves a little to be desired, especially in extreme dances for demanding players.

Now that we have profiles on consoles and Just Dance invites you to play together, it is easier than ever to organize your games, records and personal achievements with the different profiles that appear in one of the sidebars. It’s a bit of a hassle because, Although guests are allowed to play quickly, it requires a Ubisoft Connect account if we want to save the games individually with our own profile.

Just Dance 2024’s interface is very oriented towards social gaming. We can invite a friend from our list to join at any time, and thus play in real time with them from a distance.

We found this year’s song selection curious, with quite current themes.. It is true that there are all genres, but after a K-Pop stage in the 2023 edition, Just Dance 2024 returns to the purest pop with songs like “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo or “Desperate” by Rosalía, but it also rescues unforgettable gems like “Gimme More“the Britney Spears o”Don’t Cha” by The Pussycat Dolls. Special mention to the songs created by Ubisoft, which once again sneak a catchy title into the saga with the theme “After Party“.

Just Dance+ It is the subscription service that complements the base game, which gives us access to dozens and dozens of songs from all the Just Dance games. After a year since its restart, we can affirm that it is taking shape, with a quite solid catalog and unreleased songs which have never appeared in previous games. With the purchase of Just Dance comes a trial month free for you to check out.

One more step in the new era of Just Dance

Just Dance continues with the preparations for its new generation with the 2024 edition. Little by little we are seeing small changes and improvements in its main axis, making the game we knew evolve looking more like a service, but without losing its video game essence.

The good thing is that if you liked Just Dance as it was, buying the game and having a lot of songs to enjoy alone or in company, you will still have that option. But new accessibility options are also included, customizing the songs we want to downloadbeing able to access Just Dance+ by paying extra if we want even more songs.

We recognize that, as a service, it is currently still in its infancy. How I play, Just Dance looks in better physical shape than ever, outlining a very solid foundation for the future of the saga and adapting to modern times without forgetting its roots.

If you liked the analysis of Just Dance 2024 Edition for Nintendo Switch, don’t miss the complete top of the console in The List.

Just Dance 2024 Edition review summary for Nintendo Switch