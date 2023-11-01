If there is something in which the developer Don’t Nod (Life is Strange, Tell Me Why) is a specialist, it is in bringing out feelings that we do not normally link to video games. His adventures have an intimate, introspective tone and that is something that he demonstrates very well. the new game Jusantwhich is now coming to PS5, PC and Xbox Series X (now available on Game Pass).

From the beginning, it is clear that this platform adventure It has something special, from its own gameplay to an aesthetic and narrative that draws more than ever from the spirit of indie games. Prepare for a journey in which the deepest message is on the top of a mountain.

Jusant’s analysis for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in Hobby Consolas:

Jusant gameplay and gameplay

In general terms, We could describe Jusant as a “climbing simulator”. The adventure begins with a boy of unknown name and past, which reaches the foot of a mountain. We don’t know anything about him, only that We have to start climbing.

Although this dynamic has been seen in many games, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, here it has to be done more step by step or, rather, hand in hand, in the style of VR games like Horizon: Call of the Mountain or The Climb.

Thus, with the stick we move the arm with which we have to grab each time and press the corresponding trigger to grab. If we release the trigger, the hand will do the same, so We must combine the grip, move the other arm, grab it and release each hand when we want to continue moving forward. It takes a few seconds to get the rhythm, but then you will do it without thinking about it.

As usually happens with these games, our resistance will be exhausted as we climb, so it is important to accomplish two tasks. On the one hand, rest every so often, even while climbing, by pressing a stick. This will recover some stamina, but the total meter will decrease until we reach some surface to stand on.

On the other hand, as soon as we start the climb we put the rope in a carabinerwhich will mark our starting point (the carabiner also serves as a guide to understand where to go next), but in the middle of the wall we can put up to 3 more carabinerswhich can be used to rest or to mark a balancing point.

And we don’t just have to scale vertically. Sometimes, we may have to swing, as if we were on a vine, to reach distant places. At first, we will see clearly the anchor point to swing, but later we will have to calculate where to place that intermediate carabiner that allows us to swing well.

They are not the only resources that we will have to take advantage of. In some sections, we can execute a vertical or lateral jump, even double, under the “toll” of using up a lot of resistance. Later, other factors will have to be taken into account such as the light of the sun itselfbut the most important thing is the presence of a strange little blue animal that accompanies us.

At first we don’t know anything about him, but little by little the game He guides us to take advantage of his surprising abilities and in this way open new paths or find the next destination. We prefer not to give you many details so that you can discover it for yourself…

In addition to moving forward vertically to progress in the main plot, we can find stone milestones in which to place a new one (it is a kind of “collectible”), read letters (in Spanish) from people who were there before, listen to conch shells that evoke sounds from the past or activate some mystical altars.

As we say, at first we have very little context about all these activities, but little by little we are discovering the past of the colossal mountain that we climbed and that of its former inhabitants, as well as our purpose in this adventure. A lost civilization, the importance of water for life and many other variables wait to be discovered with each climb.

Is Jusant difficult?

We cannot select the level of difficulty and, broadly speaking, It is not a particularly difficult game. In fact, the goal of the developers is that let’s explore calmly and let’s enjoy the climbing process itself. Normally, we have plenty of time to perform each section before running out of stamina, so it’s a pretty smooth process.

Logically, as we progress the challenges become less evident and there may be a time when you get frustrated because you don’t know where you’re supposed to go next, but it doesn’t happen often.

Simply, you have to have an open mind and understand that, sometimes, we may have to descend first to find another route and undertake the next step of ascension.

Our rope is not infinitely long, but it is long enough like to climb or rappel (which is also possible) without fear. Sometimes experimenting is the best solution.

How many hours does Jusant last?

As usually happens with this type of more “personal” adventures, Jusant is not a particularly long game. Even exploring calmly and at your own pace, It will most likely last between 5 and 6 hours.

As we said, there are some collectibles such as cards, but they are probably not enough motivation for a second game. Of course, the journey is savored minute by minute.

Price and available platforms

Jusant It is launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, at a price of 24.99 euroswhich makes it quite palatable.

For now, there is no physical or special edition of Jusant, only the standard digital edition. Will we see a boxed edition in the future?

In any case, we have the good news that Jusant will be available on Game Pass from day one. Live!

A mountain with atmosphere

It is clear that Jusant offers an experience different from most video games. Not only because it is based on climbing, but because the exploration is slower, calmer. There are no enemies, there is apparently no apocalyptic challenge ahead, just exploration at our own pace and the mystery of a civilization to discover.

Our own character, who of course does not say a word, clearly has a special past behind him and, although we are curious to discover it (the same as his blue companion), We are in no rush to do it.

Both characters have a calm expressivenessalthough they may be surprised by the discoveries we make or smile when, together, they achieve a complicated goal.

Artistic design is fundamental to this experience. In a way, it is reminiscent of approaches like that of Ico or that of a children’s story, but its “simple” appearance, almost like clay, does not prevent us from being offered impressive natural structures or buildings that are as enormous as they are mysterious.

An apparently simple but solid visual section is joined by an equally minimalist soundtrackwith calm melodies that accompany the sounds of the scarce fauna that we encounter, the screams of our protagonist when jumping or the “cuquis” ballast soundsour little companion.

It is clear that Jusant will not be the best-known game of the year, nor will it be the one that everyone wants to play at first glance, but it does not intend to be that way either..

What it does want is for us to let ourselves be carried away by its atmosphere, as magical as it is melancholic and let’s enjoy a concept as simple as climbing. There are messages in favor of nature and reconsidering human connections, among other life lessons. With this game, the journey is almost more important than the answer above.