There is an unwritten maxim when it comes to video game analysis: If the distributor sends you the analysis code very close to the release date, suspicious. Usually, it’s because the game is weak and they don’t want it to be “known” before people can buy it. Unfortunately, it appears that has been the case with Flashback 2 para PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, Switch y PC.

When we saw it on a trip a few months ago, our instinct told us that things didn’t look good at all, but we wanted to have faith. Ultimately, it is the return, 30 years later, of one of the most groundbreaking adventure video games of all time. But yes, friends. It seems that, on this occasion, We have an experience “to forget”.

The analysis of Flashback 2 in Hobby Consolas:

Flashback 2 gameplay and gameplay

The story starts just after the first Flashback (forget about Fade to Black from the 32-bit era, it’s not considered canon), with the nave de Conrad B. Hart crashing when he tried to return to earth, after defeat the morphs. Now, the hero wakes up in strange facilities, but accompanied by AISHA, the AI ​​that “lives” in your gun and advises him.

After getting his bearings a little, Conrad will begin to discover the true plan of the morphs and how he must visit both Earth and other environments to stop a conspiracy that wants to put humanity on the ropes…

The game system takes some elements from the original and gives them a little three-dimensional layer. Controlling Conrad in the third person, we have to overcome some platforming areas, others for exploration and dialogue, and others for action (most of them), in which you shoot enemies.

The platform areas are much easier and less common than in the first game and, practically, it is impossible to die from a fall. It’s just a matter of figuring out where to jump next. The control is simple: with one button we jump, with another we crouch and by holding down the stick we run, but it will not be necessary to execute long jumps with a run.

The exploration and dialogue areas are the ones that provide the most context and they allow us to visit different cities on a futuristic Earth, jungles or sinister bases. Normally, we have to go searching for the correct person or object to interact with nextbut everything is usually clearly marked.

The missions in this facet are quite simple and fast and, beyond those encounters with some simple dialogue options, we can come across save game stations, holocubes They give some information in text and some first aid kit, little more.

There is some hacking minigame in which to place points of a circuit at the right point, but they are usually very simple. The same happens with some sections in which we ride a motorcycle with a rear view (they only serve to go from one side to another, nothing “happens” to them other than the possibility of avoiding traffic) and some more minigame that lasts a few seconds.

Mixed in with those moments are the numerous combat encounters. We only have our gun, which It has infinite ammunition but requires a long reload after 20 shots. Later, we can find modules that improve your shots (with a mortar effect, for example), but they only last a few seconds.

Conrad can execute feints or activate a temporary shield that recharges after a while but, by advancing a little, we also gain the possibility of wear a special suit that protects us from damage and radiation. This is wearing out little by little and we have to find stations that renew it.

Unlike exploration areas, which usually have a more horizontal frame (with some depth exploration), When there are shootings the camera adopts a more aerial perspective so that we can aim better. The gun sight is “magnetized” to the nearest target.

From time to time, there will be cutscenes based on static images in which the characters dialogue, with voices in English and subtitles in Spanish. Sometimes during the scan, AISHA will make some comments to us, which are quite comical and nice.

Is Flashback 2 difficult?

There is only one difficulty mode in the adventure and usually the game is quite simple and linear, both in exploration and in combat.

Sometimes exploration means giving a little something to the coconut, but it won’t be anything that will keep you kidnapped for long. It is true that you may die sometimes, but it will be more due to control problems than due to the difficulty of the game itself. Normally, you will have enough medikits to fight without problems.

How many hours is Flashback 2?

If we compare it with the original game, it is ahead, but it is a bit short for the current times: The adventure can be completed in about six hours.

There isn’t much incentive to replay it, other than find holocubes that give information about the context of the game, but they are not that interesting, really.

Yes indeed, there are two different endings based on a game action. For those who are bitten by the bug…

Price and available platforms

Flashback 2 is now on sale for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch and PCin an edition limited physics that costs 49.99 euros (includes steelbook and soundtrack) and a from collectors worth 149.99 euros and includes a 20 cm Conrad figure, 3 lithographs, steelbook, two stickers and a unique badge.

At the time of writing this review, although the official release date is November 16, the game does not appear to be available on digital platforms. Another setback?

What has happened to the technological revolution?

When Flashback arrived, we were all amazed by its polygonal graphics scenes and with its rotoscoped animation graphics, which looked “almost real.” 30 years later, the same creator of the game, Paul Cuisset, is responsible for this installment, but we don’t find that seal of genius that we saw in the first installment.

Of course, at this point it is very difficult to conceive something that could be as groundbreaking as it was three decades ago, when there was so much left to invent. But the problem is not that there is no innovation. Most likely, we fans would have been happy with something that simply looked like the original and was well made.

There’s the quid of the question: Flashback 2 breaks down in almost all its facets. To begin with, the argument, although it has its point, seems a hodgepodge of science fiction ideas sometimes cast just because, without contributing anything to the whole.

The graphics, from an artistic point of view, are not badwith a lot of cyberpunk inspiration, but the camera is usually too far away (sometimes it is difficult to see how far we are aiming) and, as it changes dynamically according to our position, it makes some strange “feints”, which They decenter our character and sometimes even hide him from our sight.

That could be tolerated if it weren’t for the fact that the game It has optimization problems that seem inconceivable to us. We have played it on PS5 and normally the frame rate does not exceed 30, but sometimes there are terrible slowdowns, which make those moments almost unplayable. And it’s not because of graphic overload, because today’s systems can handle that and more.

The control responds more or less well, but gun’s automatic aiming is sometimes placed where it wants and, since the camera is so far away and the reticle is so small, we don’t know if we are getting it right or not until it is too late.

Another important problem is that, in general, The objectives and game dynamics are quite bland. There are no particularly interesting challenges (only, perhaps, some final boss) and everything is quite linear.

To end, we have encountered some bug like characters that have to follow us but get stuck or the interface that suddenly doesn’t show us their health. Come on, the game seems to be half-baked and would need a lot of polishing time both technically and in the design of the challenges themselves.

And it’s a shame, because there are good ideas on the table. The general plot, beyond that sci-fi hodgepodge that we said before, has its grace and Conrad’s dialogues with AISHA are nice (there is much more humor than in the first game) and even very funny at times.

It’s as if all the basics of the game were interesting, but they had been added to add “layers” of quality that made it an appealing game by today’s standards… Or 15 years ago, really.

We understand that the development team is small and magic cannot be done with a limited budget, but the defects here are more related to optimization and design problems.

Ultimately, it’s a shame that Flashback 2 has remained very far from the legacy of his predecessor, but we will always have… the memory.