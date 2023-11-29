The spirit of Style Boutique comes to Nintendo Switch with Fashion Dreamer and in our analysis we tell you if it is the successor we expected.

It’s been six years, but finally Syn Sophia has been encouraged to bring a fashionable game to Nintendo Switch. The creators of Style Boutique and New Style Boutique They are back with a title that seems like the dream of any aspiring fashion influencer. Gets it? Can it surpass all those games that came on Nintendo DS and 3DS? We tell you in our analysis of Fashion Dreamer for Nintendo Switch.

Eve: the world of fashion Muses

They say sometimes it’s better come to the point, and Fashion Dreamer doesn’t pull any punches in that regard. After landing in Eve’s world, the first thing you have to do is create a Muse who will be your avatar, with the option of creating up to four different ones with a male or female body.

Once you have your character ready to start creating trends, you come to your first Nido, one of the several themed worlds in Eve, divided into three main areas that we will talk about later. There, after a few tutorials, the game makes it very clear that your objective is become a fashion influencer y prepare Lookitos for other Muses based on your preferences.

And something else? Not really. Fashion Dreamer is a kind of fashion social network, and it has no claim to be more than that. Your goal in it is to become a fashion influencer, design (in a fairly limited way) clothing items, dress others and level up to access other Nests in which to repeat the same thing over and over again. There is no story, there are no key characters, there is no additional incentive. A shame, because Style Boutique did dare to do that, and it belonged to the same studio.

In fact, perhaps because of wanting to provide facilities, or because of that immediacy that is so sought after in these times, the feeling of progression in Fashion Dreamer is not palpable. You can practically get the clothes you want from the first moment, its only price is a “Like”.

The Switch looks divine

Being a title in which appearance is everything, Fashion Dreamer opts for a very characteristic graphic style. There is a very clear manganime inspiration in the appearance of the Museswith a slight tendency towards realismbut also a great love for detail that is perfectly distinguished when examining the garments.

Syn Sophia has chosen a very successful artistic direction, which knows how to combine colors with shapes to reflect very well the different styles of each Nestbut at the same time gives total freedom to make even the most outlandish looks pleasing to the eye.

The color contrasts, the simple shapes of its interface, the character animations… The truth is that Everything fits together very well and makes the whole thing very attractive. without losing focus on what is important: the clothes. It is not a technical marvel, nor does it need to be. It moves completely smoothly, without any drops that we have noticed, and with a very sharp resolution even on a laptop. Of course, Fashion Dreamer dresses perfectly on Nintendo Switch. Although its soundtrack is quite weak despite correctly reflecting the setting of the different Nests.

Between Lookito and Lookito, you have to do little

As we have already explained, your goal in Fashion Dreamer is grow as a fashion influencer in this small virtual world, and for that what you must do is expand your collection of clothing, customize designs and dress the other Muses. For this, the game eliminates any possible barrier, allowing you to get clothes by simply giving a “Like” to the ones you see on other Muses or on exhibitors (you can also get them with a Bingo or a Gatcha, along with furniture for your showroom , patterns or color palettes). Yes, in a short time you can have a huge collection of clothes to dress yourself inor with which to play to dress others.

The game loop is simple: you have to please the Muses of each Nest making them the looks they ask for, according to the trends of the Nest in question. By doing this, you get more “Likes” and points with which you level up as an influencer and, in addition, you unlock the access to other Nests and some other mechanics, such as designing your own clothes or even your showroom, with furniture that you unlock by raising your level mark.

But there are certain problems. The first is that, when designing looks for the Muses, it is enough to fit the trend you like or the requirement you ask for. Even if the combination is a real disaster (combining stripes with checks?!), you will like it. On the other hand, when designing clothes, you can really only alter the patterns of clothes you unlock, changing their colors with the palettes you get by helping Muses. Something surprisingly limited.

Online, the essential accessory for this outfit

We already said it before in this analysis of Fashion Dreamer, it is a kind of fashion social network for Nintendo Switch. Therefore, it would be inconceivable that Syn Sophia had not integrated a online function in this title. He is there and, in fact, he fits like a glove, because he makes Musas’ presence skyrocket in the game. What is the difference? That these new characters to dress are other players. All mechanics available offline are carried over to online play.

That means you can improve your affinity with others by interacting with them, taking photos like you would with NPC Muses, we will follow each other to be aware of the garments you design, visit their showrooms or have them visit yours. It enhances the possibilities of the game by offering many more characters to interact with, although in the end you do exactly the same thing. Yes indeed, the rush of seeing how a garment you have designed goes viral and you start receiving dozens of “Likes” from all over the world is a good shot of serotonin.

Very “fashion” and not very “dreamer”

We stay with that last one because, in the end, it is the real key to this game. The spirit of New Style Boutique has been carried over to this Switch game to make Fashion Dreamer a kind of “fashion influencer simulator”, something like a “Imagine Being Rocío Osorno“. It makes a huge display of clothes from the first minute and its progression is limited to reaching new Nests and unlocking more clothes, more patterns, more colors, more and more. All in the race to increase your popularity in Eve and, if you play online, in the real world.

The sense of purpose is diluted a bit by not having tangible goals beyond likes or the level of your brand. There is no story to progress through, no important characters to interact with beyond the Muses. In that sense, steps have been taken compared to what could be seen on both Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS. Luckily, there are free updates on the way with new events and game modes, so not everything is set in stone. Meanwhile, Fashion Dreamer wears a Lookito that doesn’t do justice to her fabrics. It has a huge variety of elements, but it needs to go one step further to be a reference like Style Boutique was.

Fashion Dreamer review summary for Nintendo Switch