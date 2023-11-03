We have already completed the campaign of the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 presided over by the return of the great Vladimir Makarov. What do we think of this narrative continuation of the reboot of the popular saga? We tell you everything in our in-process analysis of the game.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on December 10, but those who have obtained the early access You can now enjoy the campaign of this third installment.

After having completed this new chapter of Task Force 141 of Captain John Price, Soap, Ghost and company, we want to offer you a analysis of the COD Modern Warfare 3 campaign, so that you have a first approach to the game.

As soon as we can access the multiplayer and zombies mode (which will be in the next few days) we will update this analysis of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, to leave our final feelings and note.

That being said, are you ready? The Hobby Consolas team is already deployed on the field! Inside our analysis of Modern Warfare 3 (2023).

The Warzoning of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 campaign

The history of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It continues exactly at the point where the plot of last year’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 concluded and does so by introducing us to the big star: Vladimir Makarov.

The popular villain from the original trilogy returns with a new context to confront the team we have been leading since MW 2019. After a first extraction mission in a gulag, this new campaign soon presents its great novelty…Warzone!

And the first thing we thought when starting the second mission with Farah was that the circle had closed… The battle royale has won. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 campaign has been “warzoned” through new open combat missions.

They present a large scenario (in some cases directly recycled from the Call of Duty Warzone maps) in which we have to complete a mission in the way we want. That is, you have to decide where to fall and start looting boxes to get more weapons. The result?

Well we could say that These individual campaign missions are like playing a game of Warzone or DMZ, but with a narrative behind and with the most important characters of the saga at the controls. There are many options to play, with stealth being the most fun.

However, Enemy AI is more than average and it is difficult to complete one of these open combat missions without being detected. So in many cases we give up our niceties to shoot our way out… or by putting C4 on a truck.

Introducing these Warzone mechanics into a campaign seems not very immersive, since the concept of realistic modern warfare deflates when we find little arsenal boxes scattered around the battlefield or the moment we start putting on armor plates.

And we are not going to deceive you, We had a good time playing these missionsbut we do not see that Sledgehammer Games and Activision have added this system as a groundbreaking creative decision, but rather as something to get by.

Full speed towards nowhere

And if the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 campaign had made an effort, we would have defended this novelty, but during the little more than 4 hours it took us to complete the COD Modern Warfare 3 campaign We have felt that the interest in telling us an attractive story was between little or none.

The plot of this third installment feels rushed and he barely stops to draw a coherent speech. Everything happens just because, you are forced to march as if you haven’t had time to develop a complete script or as if you wanted to do your homework quickly so you can start playing Fortnite Origins (to continue with the student simile).

We also feel that the Hollywood blockbuster tone has been lost. We’ve always thought that the original Modern Warfare trilogy was the perfect example of how to do things right in a shooter campaign, but here we’ve ended up squandering the reboot’s potential.

Why nor Makarov can stand out due to that hypervitaminized rhythm that prevents the villain from establishing himself as what he is, the great threat, terror personified. There are few moments in which MW3 lets us go and allows us to observe more calmly and naturally.

Far from dispelling doubts, this campaign reinforces the idea that truly we are facing a hidden DLC And let’s be clear, the story leaves everything ready for a Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 that could perfectly have fit here, given that it ends suddenly.

Once again, everything feels like it was made to get out there and try to silence criticism… and there are brilliant flashes, moments in which you say “wow, this is the Call of Duty that we like so much” .

Not everything is a disaster

Not all the missions in this Modern Warfare 3 are “Warzone-like”, we also have classic operations with their scripts and a more elaborate development that turn out to be the best in the game. We even got to experience inspiring moments like a good tribute to Kowloon in Black Ops.

We also have a particular “No Russian”, which although it is not the revolution that 2009’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 established, it does establish an episode worth witnessing. There are exciting levels and scenes, but they disappear so quickly that you barely have time to enjoy them.

And it’s a real shame because The gunplay and playable formula of this campaign is still as good as ever. And everything is well captured by a high-caliber audiovisual section that uses the variety of situations to stand out.

The cinematics, characters and settings look outrageously good and the sound effects immerse you in the battle from the first moment. And in this, few can rival the power and experience of the saga.

Conclusions from the front

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s campaign could be the weakest we’ve played in a long time. The muscle exhibited in some of its best moments fails to hide a weak result, both due to script construction and playable novelties.

While Warzone players may have a blast with the new missions, the epic, popcorn tone is sacrificed by making The identity of this game mode is largely lost; although we have not been bored at any time.

Now we just have to wait for a multiplayer that seems like the great positive point of this Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 as we could see in the beta and a zombies mode in “open world” that we don’t know if it will be more “Undead Warzone” or one last bullet in the chamber.

In a few days we will update and tell you. For now there is little more to say in this analysis of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 in progress.