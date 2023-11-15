We bring you the analysis of a good remastering that brings back a forgotten saga

Baten Kaitos is a name that will surely not sound familiar to players, but those who remember it will do so with a very good taste in their mouths and tremendous nostalgia. This saga, created by the parents of Xenogears and Xenoblade, came to GameCube at the beginning of the 21st century to bring a different JRPG. Although its first installment, Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, reached the entire world, the second part in the form of a prequel Baten Kaitos Origins was left without a version in Europe.

The remastering of the games Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins in Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster can be considered as a huge and unexpected surprise. Something that gives original and new fans an opportunity to explore this fantasy world. These original games, released on the Nintendo GameCube in the 2000s, have earned a special place in gamers’ hearts for their combination of a captivating story, a unique battle system, and a world filled with magical creatures.

Now, with this HD remaster for Nintendo Switch, the games have received a modern adaptation, which It gives us the opportunity to revisit this world or discover it for the first time. Throughout this analysis we will tell you what we thought of Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster.

+ Pros

The best opportunity to discover two legendary games A classic story for any JRPG fan Its daring combat system A good remastering result

– Contras

Despite the novelty of the combat system, it can be difficult The performance is unstable and could be better The lack of Spanish subtitles in Baten Kaitos Origins

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster: price, release date, platforms and where to buy

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD RemasterPlatformNintendo SwitchRelease dateSeptember 14, 2023Developerlogicalbeat co ltd (Remaster HD); Monolithsoft (original)GenreJRPGLanguageJapanese voices and Spanish texts (Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean), Japanese voices and English texts (Baten Kaitos Origins)

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster brings the games Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins in enhanced high definition with modeling and backgrounds completely adapted to higher resolution. It also has quality of life improvements such as being able to skip combats or simplify them at the level of damage indicators per turn, their speed, allowing us to finish them with a single hit, etc. All these improvements focus on making it easier for the user, if they wish, to get to the point with a story that the players who have been able to enjoy it have in very high esteem.

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster Nintendo Switch

A classic story

The plot is one of the strong points of the games in the Baten Kaitos series. Both titles take place in the floating continent of Elfhelm, a magical world full of islands suspended in the sky. In Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, we follow Kalas, a young orphan who seeks to avenge the death of his grandfather and reveal dark secrets. In Origins, the story goes back in time and focuses on Sagi, a young man who becomes involved in a political conflict between the forces of good and evil.

In both cases, The plot is rich in mystery and unexpected twists, with well-developed characters and a unique mythology. In both adventures we will be accompanied by secondary characters who will have weight in the plot and with whom our protagonists will maintain a bond throughout the adventure. Additionally, players will find a world filled with political intrigue, guardian spirits, gods, and amazing creatures.

In this sense, the remastering has not altered the original plot in the slightest, maintaining the game and its story as it was, this being excellent news for fans of the saga. A decision that is celebrated and that we have already seen in recent ports such as Metal Gear. Both plots have a good level in their narrative and offer an experience that immerses you fully in a very interesting universe and that, to a large extent, helps us to see some of the bases in stories or settings that would reach us years later. late in the Xenoblade saga.

Playing cards

The Baten Kaitos saga is known for its unique and creative battle system that combines cards with RPG elements.. Each character uses cards (called Magnus) that represent attacks, magic, and abilities. These cards are played on an imaginary board that is the battlefield, which adds a strategic layer to the combat. In this remaster, the battle system remains intact and remains one of the games main strengths.

Managing your deck of cards, strategy in laying out the board, and synchronizing combos are key elements to success in combat. The port to Nintendo Switch has been smooth and offers a smooth gaming experience. Additionally, improvements have been made to the user interface and navigation system that make it easier to manage cards and explore the world of Elfhelm.

The battle system focuses on attack and defense, as well as elements. In the attack round we must chain cards to harm the enemies, taking into account the number associated with them. If we make typical plays like the ladder, we will do more damage. In defense, we must select cards to mitigate enemy attacks. Depending on the elements and the defense value, they will do more or less damage to us. In our deck we will also have Magnus as a heal or support, which we will use in the fight. When our deck reaches 0 we will lose a turn while it is reshuffled.

As you see, The gameplay is challenging and requires the attention of the player, who must gradually learn to become familiar with all the information that is being dropped. In that sense, both games are challenging and novel, since it is difficult to compare any other game with the system they present. If it still seems complicated and heavy or we just want to see the story, this remastering offers the possibility of increasing the speed of combat, allowing us to defeat enemies with a single blow and even avoid all types of confrontations. We select these options by opening the pause menu and they allow us to customize both adventures according to our interest.

Every time we defeat enemies we will obtain new Magnus, as well as class and level points. The Magnus will help us organize our deck and customize it for each character, while class and level points will be exchanged to improve both, the first focusing on the number of Magnus and attack combo that we can perform and the second on the attributes of the character. Each character that follows us will have their deck, level and class, so they will have to be configured.

Another element that has caught our attention is the way in which money is obtained, which is not by defeating enemies or completing tasks. Money is obtained by taking photos of enemies and then selling them in stores. The photos will take time to develop, so the sharper they are, the more money they will give us.

A very good remaster

The Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster remaster has significantly elevated the graphics compared to the original versions. Characters, settings and visual effects have been significantly improved in high definition. The details in the environments, such as floating landscapes and cities, are more impressive than ever. The characters have a greater level of detail and expression in their animations. Although it is true that on very rare occasions we will encounter scenarios in which the screen is reduced to 4:3 and its quality is not improved. We do not know the reason, whether these are specific bugs or because access to the original assets of those scenes was lost.

Sound-wise, Motoi Sakuraba’s soundtrack remains just as memorable. Epic and emotional musical compositions remain a highlight of the experience. However, One of the areas where it could have been improved is in game performance, which rarely manages to reach a constant 60 frames per second. Furthermore, texts in Spanish are limited only to the first delivery, while Baten Kaitos Origins arrives with English texts. Both games only retain the Japanese dubbing.

Although the plot and gameplay have remained faithful to the original versions, this remaster brings some notable improvements. First, the HD resolution and graphical enhancements bring the world of Elfhelm to life in a stunning way. Controls have been adjusted to better fit current platforms, making it easier to navigate and use cards in combat.

Another important improvement is the correction of errors and technical problems that were found in the original versions. Loading times have been significantly reduced, and some bugs that affected progression in previous versions have been fixed. This makes the gaming experience much more enjoyable.

Final rating of Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster is a gift for fans of the series and an exciting opportunity for new players to discover these classic titles. The rich and mysterious plot, unique battle system and magical atmosphere remain intact and remain as engaging as ever. The graphic and technical improvements raise the presentation to a higher level, although the performance and lack of localization of the second installment deduct points from the overall result.

In summary, Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster is a remaster that honors and improves a beloved game series. If you are a fan of RPGs with an intriguing plot and unique gameplay mechanics, this remaster is an experience you won’t want to miss. For new players, it’s a chance to discover a hidden gem in video game history.

