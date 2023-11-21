Without making excessive noise, Astral Ascent the small indie game from Hibernian Workshop, came out of early access a few days ago, to establish itself as a very pleasant surprise that PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC players (also Steam Deck and ROG Ally) should not miss, especially if You are fans of roguelites.

Just as we are going to tell you in the Astral Ascent analysisthis new independent roguelite takes us to an astral world with constellations as the main axis, with a formula that mixes side scrolling, pixel-art, Hades and a marked inspiration in the Knights of the Zodiac.

An eclectic combination, along with aspects such as four playable characters or the possibility of playing with different builds, which results in an interesting roguelite.

With these attractive background ideas we are going to delve deeper into everything that Astral Ascent offers (which is not little), since for us it has become one of the great covers of this spectacular 2023.

We tell you everything you need to know about the game in this analysis of Astral Ascent for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, in which we are going to touch on the following points.

Astral Ascent gameplay and gameplay

This is the best way to define Astral Ascent: it is about a roguelite clearly inspired by Hadesbut with a somewhat different style, both in terms of gameplay and in its conception outside of combat and progression.

As if it were a young apprentice, the Hibernian Workshop team has taken pen and paper to write down everything that made Hades become an absolute benchmark in this genre brimming with quality proposals such as Dead Cells or Rogue Legacy 2.

However, here we will not have an isometric view, but lateral displacement that brings together a frenetic, simple and intuitive combat seasoned with platforming (not too elaborate, but enough to serve as a differentiating factor).

In Astral Ascent we will travel to the Garden, an astral prison from which we will have to escape while helping its particular inhabitants, while facing down the 12 powerful warriors nicknamed Zodiacs.

Starting from a central HUB, a base of operations from which to begin our escape attempts, we will have to enter a series of biomes with different enemies. Each scenario has a certain number of phases and at the end… an epic one-on-one fight awaits us.

Of course, you have to control a hero, an aspirant. One? Well, actually, Another of the distinctive factors of Astral Ascent is that we can control a total of four characters, such as Ayla, Kiran, Calie and Octave.

Each one has their own combat style. Witch Ayla focuses on very fast melee skills and the use of assassin techniques. Octave orbits around the distance by using the guns of her.

Calie, for her part, uses precious stones to destroy her enemies with her magic, while Kiran is all muscle, for example.

This makes each run feel different and, in total, there are four different arcs of progress; despite the fact that the general improvements are shared by everyone. Since dying makes you start overbut you store essences that you can later use to improve your life, mana, and abilities.

These statistics improve in this central base, where all kinds of anthropomorphic beings live (yes… there are furros, astral furros) and a dragon nicknamed Barbecue. As in Hades, each escape attempt will reward us with new conversations with them.

Although the character development is not as successful, the relationships with each one provide depth and ensure that the player does not see their motivation sink after being defeated. There is a lot of Zagreo’s sarcastic style, it must be said.

The art of falling and getting up tests the patience of any roguelite player… How does Astral Ascent arrange each game so that we always want to try again despite our failure?

Give wax, polish wax. Give wax, polish wax. Give wax…

Once we begin our escape we will enter the first of the four available biomes and we will have to choose between of phase types: combat and exploration. In the confrontation there is no more mystery, it is a “room” where you will have to resist waves of enemies.

The second offers enemies, but also platforms, so we can choose between going at full speed or killing enemies one by one to obtain resources for the end of the game or to take advantage of them in this same “run.”

And progress during the escape is key. The character first has basic ground and air attacks when we jump and a dash (a la Hollow Knight). Additionally, we will start with a mana-requiring ability, but we can aim to have four in rotation.

As we advance from phase to phase we will access improvements in health, strength, attack speed and small passives for each skill that we unlock (which also level up), as well as definitive ones. This generates enormous depth in the construction of builds.

Each escape is different, even when we take the same character. In addition, each biome also presents bonus phases like Hades did with “The Void” by Thanatos. Here there is mini-bosses that offer a high degree of challengethere is also a whale that hoards treasures and a bar to rest… Don’t ask, just let yourself be carried away by the power of the stars.

While is true that some phases repeat and that perhaps at some point there will turn out to be too many in the same biome, the reward for overcoming them is a really enjoyable challenge: a fight against a final boss as fun as it is demanding.

And it is that Zodiacs are the best thing about this game. There are a total of 12, but we will only need to defeat 4 in each escape attempt. This means that there is a certain degree of randomness, since each level presents 3 possible bosses, so you never know who you may end up against.

The battle against these mystical warriors is incredible. For example, Aries is a bully who bombards us with bursts of missiles, punches and magic. Taurus is a resourceful swordsman and Libra is… well, a nightmare.

We can’t think of many negative things about Astral Ascent except that the hours work against him once he reveals all his cards or that The interface could have received a somewhat cleaner design.

And after the first run he does not maintain the same degree of interest as his teacher, although it is true that new challenges, skills and much more are unlocked with which to remain hooked on his proposal.

Is Astral Ascent difficult?

Like a good roguelite, Astral Ascent turns out to be a really demanding game. Although in the battle and exploration phases within each biome you can get by if you control this genre, in the boss fights you are going to have to sweat a lot.

We would not classify this work as the most complicated of the genre, but it integrates very challenging elements that will put you on the ropes. Certain moments are very difficult and once you complete your first run, very interesting challenges await you.

Are you afraid? Typical of Capricorn… Well, don’t be afraid, because Astral Ascent has local cooperative mode for two players. This is an extra option that suits you really well and lowers the level of difficulty somewhat. Now you can blame your buddy if you get crushed by Zodiacs.

Furthermore, Astral Ascent is not a game that only requires a high level of concentration through its combat and movement mechanics, but it will also make you “hit the nuts” with its passive abilities, items and other aspects that make up each build of each escape attempt.

Astral Ascent duration and replayability

Astral Ascent is not an excessively long game, despite being a roguelite. The title allows you to complete your first “run” in about 8-10 hoursalthough on our sixth attempt (5 hours of play) we were really close to achieving it.

This duration depends a lot on the strategy you use, your skill and how much you want to progress in each of the escape attempts. As we say, if you go to “piñon” this is what it will cost you to complete your first official game with each “run” lasting approximately one hour.

However, after having overcome the first challenge, you still have a long way to go if you are a player who makes the most of their games. You will be able to get the game out of Astral Ascent with another good couple of dozen hours, without problems. There are several endings!

Price and platforms

Astral Ascent is now available only in digital format for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC at a price of 24.49 euros in official virtual stores such as PS Store, Nintendo eShop or Steam.

In addition, the game consists of an Astral Ascent + OST + Artbook Bundle pack that includes the digital soundtrack, as well as a small art book also in this format at a price of 33.55 euros on Steam.

Give me your strength, Pegasus

Astral Ascent is that smart student who, instead of looking for a new Holy Grail, Take what works from other titles and give it a twist to adapt it to your style. The clear inspiration in Hades is there and some may find it too similar.

However, we found that this idea works like a charm. Astral Ascent not only takes from the masterbut it executes its formula with surprising good work, both in playability and presentation.

The progression arc may begin to falter after a few runs and the surprise factor may fade over time, but the game is a complete delight in control, level of challenge, narrative and audiovisual presentation.

Its beautiful and colorful pixel art is reminiscent of that minimalist style that the Spanish studio Digital Sun has followed with Moonlighter or Mageseeker or even Hyper Light Drifter and the art design in this astral universe stands out for its surreal originality inspired by Saint Seiya and other cosmic products.

Whether you are Leo, Aries, Gemini or anyone else, know that Astral Ascent is one of the best roguelites we have been able to enjoy in a long time. Yes, everything is in English, but it does not require a great command of the Shakespearean language to understand it. Do you want a great challenge? Stop blaming Mercury Retrograde and go for Astral Ascent.