For some time now, Ubisoft has decided to go live with one of its most profitable sagas, AC. Recently, we had the remarkable Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but now we have one of the most curious experiments that the franchise has ever had, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR. After removing the Meta Quest headset from your head, we are pleased to confirm that the experience is worth it.

On this occasion, the objective is to immerse ourselves in the virtual reality (something intrinsically linked to concept del Animus in the saga) really good, at the same time that we relive new events of Ezio Auditor, Connor Kenway (de Assassin’s Creed III) y Kassandra de Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

We are a hacker who collaborates with Abstergo to dive into the memories of those characters and find the iconic Anticitera (yes, the same “old computer” as in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), but in reality we are a double agent who helps the now classic Shaun and Rebecca for sabotage that data cloud of the Templars.

While we try to keep our cover safe, we have to overcome different memories of these three characters, usually in order: first Ezio, then Kassandra and then Connor.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus gameplay and gameplay

Broadly speaking, the development of the missions is reminiscent of what the series has accustomed us to: you have to move through passageways, jump from roof to roof and ultimately recover an artifact or finish off some “poor victim.”

But of course, now we play in subjective view and with the Meta Quest controllers (the game is available for versions 2, 3 and Pro), so many of our actions are executed differently. Movement and “camera rotation” continues with the sticksbut we can turn our head to alter the point of view or even to avoid enemy attacks.

By holding down A and pressing the right stick forward, we can run parkour and our character will automatically jump towards the nearest edge.

If the next ledge is too high, we have to physically move our hands so that the character’s hands are placed in the correct place and with the lower trigger we hold on.

Almost any surface, even vertical ones, allows us to gripso we will return to the old routine of climbing churches, ships and everything that comes to mind, to synchronize with the watchtowers (by doing so, the camera will not rotate around us, but we will see an aerial shot of everything) or find the different collectible items or secondary tasks.

These tasks are quick and usually consist of challenges to pass various goals at full speed or shoot at moving targets with our bow, for example.

Fight from the shadows

All of this brings us to combat, which is reminiscent of what was seen in games like Horizon Call of the Mountain or Resident Evil Village VR. Our weapon (swords for Ezio and Kassandra, a tomahawk for Connor) is on the side and we have to move our hand there and press the grab button to deploy it.

Then, we will have to put it in perpendicular position to the opponent’s attacks to block them and take advantage of their defense being broken to attack us. Little by little, we gain the ability to launch a specific attack to destabilize them or the use of both a bow and, later, smoke bombs or a crossbow.

The bow is used in the style of these games: we place a hand on our shoulder to “take out” the bow and with the other we do the same to take an arrow and place it. We draw the bow with that same hand, release and shoot.

Of course, We also have our hidden blade for stealth assassinations. To display it, we hold down a button and we turn our wrist downwards (it’s one of the most satisfying gestures in the game). Once with it deployed, we slowly approach a rival, push our hand forward and… goodbye, very good! Everything is cool.

At first, both the combat movements and the parkour itself (watch out for lateral jumps) They may seem a bit confusing, but little by little we get used to it and we get to do almost everything that is possible in “normal” games.: whistle at a guard to attract and execute him, use aerial assassinations, grab someone by the foot and throw him into the water…

Yes, we already know what you are wondering: we can also take leaps of faith, placing your arms crosswise and pressing a button. It is an experience that must be lived!

Outside of the main missions, we have some interludes where we talk to Shaun and Rebecca or with Dominika, the Abstergo manager who hired us. Both in them and in the missions we have numerous puzzles. Some are simple, like forcing a door with lockpicks, but others are much more complex, like aligning rays of light.

When we have to use key objects (keys, parts of a switch, etc.), these will automatically be placed in our hand if they are close to their interactive zone, so we only have to worry about thinking about how the puzzle is solved.

Así, Assassin’s Creed Nexus mixes equal parts exploration, stealth (sometimes you have to follow or spy on key people), action, platforms and puzzles. Everything is more simplified so that we can execute it with time (the guards are slower than the bad guy’s horse, for example), but the challenge is very, very similar to that of the main games, only more immersive.

Is Assassin’s Creed Nexus difficult?

On the default difficulty mode, it provides an interesting challenge, but It never seems too hard. Curiously, The more we play and advance, the more affordable it will seemeven though the challenge evidently becomes greater.

This is because it takes time to assimilate and get used to all the dynamics, both combat and parkour, and it will be after a few missions when you will really feel comfortable with it.

In any case, We can choose easy or difficult difficulty and, in addition, select the degree of immersion in virtual realitywhich can affect not only the help that the game gives us to advance, but also your own comfort.

The general configuration of total immersion makes us move very fluidly and with little assistance, but your stomach may start to “spin” after a while due to motion sickness. We recommend, if you have a bit of experience with VR, the level of immersion immediately below to that one (there are 4 in total), which is still big, but much less dizzy.

In any case, you can configure each of the aids step by stepfrom indicating the parkour route to replacing movement with teleportation or vignetting the image: the more vignetting, the less you will see, but also the less you will get dizzy.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus Duration

In this section, it must be said that, for a virtual reality game, it is a particularly long experience. Completing the story can take you about 15 hours.

In addition, the different collectibles are sometimes quite hidden so, if you really want to discover everything, that number can increase by a few more hours.

Together for victory

We admit that, when we saw the first official images of this game, our feeling was flat, due to very poorly detailed characters and settings. And it is true that The graphic display, due to the constraints of having to show everything in duplicate in VR, is very tight. More or less, it is reminiscent of a Switch game that is not very polished.

We have even come across some clipping error in which our character is stuck, or we see Very simple NPCs and inexpressive.

Even so, AC Nexus manages to conquer us more and more with each new mission. Any veteran of the franchise will thoroughly enjoy taking, almost truly, a leap of faith and then delivering a fatal blow from a pile of straw; either moving towards Monteriggioni, this time in subjective view; either moving a gondola through the canals of Venice…

Despite visual limitations, the setting is great and it is really impressive to see the Greek temples in all their splendor for the first time, for example. NPCs swarm around the city, trying to sell their goods or chatting with each other as we jump from roof to roof. The guards look for us and ask each other if anyone has seen us…

It is, ultimately, like being more than ever in the shoes of a murderer that stalks its victims or defies vertigo among the rooftops of Boston. And that, friends, is conquering us more and more.

By the way, the voices recover the original actors and, although At first they are only in English (with texts perfectly translated into Spanish) It is possible to download a patch with the Spanish voices.

Fans of the old side of the series will also appreciate the presence of present events that, although they do not allow much mobility, they are very important in the plot; either to see old acquaintances like Achilles Davenport again.

For both them and neophytes, don’t feel intimidated: the game is guiding us little by little for each of its facets, with first simple missions and gradually more complex.

Thus, Assassin’s Creed Nexus breaks the stigma that in virtual reality there are only “experiences” and offers us a full-fledged adventure video game. It has visual ailments (the popping is very shameless) and some VR’s own drawbacks like controls that sometimes don’t respond as they should, but the sensations it gives are priceless at times.

If you are fans of the franchise, it is very worth trying it and dedicate time to discover its full potential. If you are not, you can discover its lore and possibilities with a unique and reasonably accessible perspective. It may be the leap of faith you needed towards virtual reality.