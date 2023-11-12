When we think of crime fiction, one of the names that immediately comes to mind is the iconic Agatha Christiewho gave us 41 books starring the legendary detective Hercules Poirot. On this occasion, we will immerse ourselves in a game that offers us a contemporary version of one of its most beloved classics: “Murder on the Orient Express.” However, this game surprises us by moving us to the year 2023 and presenting us with completely new elements, such as a unpublished character in the plot.

Embodying Hercule Poirot

Our adventure begins with a brief introduction to the detective, who asks us for help to solve a small mysterya seemingly everyday task in your life that functions as a tutorial and lays the foundation for our future research.

After solving some puzzles and carefully observing the different characters, we finally tackle the Orient Express, beginning our true odyssey and the heart of the plot. A murder has happened, and it is in our hands to unravel the secrets of the case.

Technical Aspect

Let’s now analyze the technical aspect of the game. While we weren’t expecting a graphical marvel, it’s clear that the graphics can be a bit outdated for a game released in 2023, which can be a drawback in certain puzzles where it is crucial find out the nationality or age of the characters.

However, the general aesthetic is well done, and the scenarios stand out as one of the game’s strong points. Furthermore, the performance in Nintendo Switch is excellent, both in docked and portable mode, and the soundtrack contributes effectively to the immersion without becoming repetitive.

Solving the Mystery

But how does the game perform in terms of playability? This is where we find one of the weaknesses of “Murder on the Orient Express”. In our opinion, it is excessively simple.

The game uses mental mapsa kind of guide that presents a mystery and solves the questions, which is an effective way to establish the next steps in the case and review what has been achieved so far. He design from the mind map menu is something that has made me charmed.

Los puzzle and deductions are quite simple, and making mistakes has no real consequences. If you don’t know the answer, you can solve it by elimination in a matter of seconds. This results in a repetitive experience in terms of puzzles and gameplay dynamics.

We feel that that feeling of being a real detective is missing, of needing something more than simply paying attention to conversations. Despite this, the game’s true strength lies in its plot.

Conclusions

“Aguatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express” may leave some people a little cold, but revive this classic of literature, embodying the detective Hercules Poirot, it is an experience that is worth it. The innovations in the script, the new elements and the mysteryhe suspense and the plot twists They are real surprises and constitute the highlight of the game.

Although it would have been interesting if the setting remained in the 1930s, instead of moving to 2023, this modernization is not annoying, simply somewhat wasted or invisible.

In short, it is a game with great history that keeps the player intrigued despite its technical challenges and simplicity of gameplay. Whether you are a fan of literary works, a lover of murder mysteries or are simply looking for an exciting adventure, we recommend giving it a try, since in that aspect, the game fulfills the task perfectly and can be very enjoyable.