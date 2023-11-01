After we received a notable remake of its first installment a few years ago, Square Enix has decided to continue the tradition of bringing the first installments of to the Star Ocean saga with its sequel. For this reason, today we bring you our analysis of Star Ocean: The Second Story Ra remake of the classic PlayStation which has exceeded all our expectations with this new version. What can you expect from him? Keep reading to find out thanks to the fact that we have been able to enjoy the title in advance from Square EnixLet’s go there!

An adventure of two

The Serie Star Ocean It is characterized by letting us see its story from the perspective of its hero or heroine, and in this game that is no different. In this adventure we can choose whether to embody Claude oa Rena. Although both intertwine their paths as soon as the game begins, depending on who we choose, our perspectives and the characters we can recruit will change, which greatly encourages the replayability of a title that, in itself, can be extended up to 60 hours in his main story.

Without going into any kind of spoiling of the plot, continuing with the tone of the series, in this installment we can find a story that mix fantasy and science fiction with very human themes, similar to what Xenoblade Chronicles does with its saga. That way, if you like epic stories of that style, you will surely want to try what Star Ocean can offer you.

The gameplay is also updated

In essence, Star Ocean: The Second Story R is a pure-play role-playing game. We explore different environments with our team of adventurers, accepting missions and progressing through the main plot. He equipment that we carry, the arts or spells that we use, the attributes that we improve or objects What we use will be decisive in making it through the most difficult challenges.

Los fighting In the game they also follow the patterns of what we usually find in games of the genre: chains, special attacks, weaknesses… However, they have also been updated in this new version with mechanics that make it easier to deal damage to enemies in a more intuitive and exciting way. However, they are real time combat with fairly fast action, a bit in the style of Tales of, to give a simile.

Like any good role-playing game, this installment of Star Ocean also presents various minigames what to do in our free time, like one fishing (typical of games of the genre). In general, we have found in this installment an exploration and combat system that, far from being repetitive, They become quite light and fun for the player accustomed to the genre. Furthermore, on this occasion we can choose the level of difficulty that we will want in the adventure before starting the game, which is also appreciated and makes the title more accessible.

An artistic section from another galaxy

Star Ocean: The Second Story R follows the tradition of Square Enix to adapt jewels from their catalog in a similar way to Live A Live in adventures in 2.5D where everything looks exquisite. The characters in pixel art they merge with three dimensional environments which are very pleasing to the eye, demonstrating the studio’s mastery in updating each of the scenarios from the original game, while respecting how they looked in the past for transmit the same sensations.

This characteristic visual section joins a soundtrack arranged by the legendary Motoi Sakuraba which accompanies the adventure very well (if we are feeling nostalgic, we can choose the soundtrack of the original game in the menu). Of course, the game is available with dubbing in both English and Japaneseand as a pleasant surprise, his texts have also been localized in exemplary form to Spanisha real delight!

Regarding its performance, the game runs like a charm on Nintendo Switch, and the truth is that we have not experienced any kind of problem when making our way through the adventure. Finally, the title also has an extras section in the main menu where you can remember the adventure, consult different achievements and credit the original team of the classic game.

Conclusion

After everything we have told you, you should have it more than clear, but Star Ocean: The Second Story R is a true gem for lovers of classic role-playing games. Your update to 2.5D graphics along with its playable improvements, new illustrations and soundtrack with arrangements They make it the best version of what for many is the best game in the franchise. If you feel like embarking on a new adventure of epic proportions, this is it a more than recommended option. I hope we continue to receive classics in this state.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R is available for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital formats through the eShop, don’t miss it! Also, if you are still undecided, you can download a free demo with the first hours of play that you can later transfer to the full version.