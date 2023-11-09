After our interview with its creators at Milestone, we were clear that the new Hot Wheels game It was going to be something big. However, after a month playing this new installment and enjoying its online mode, we can confirm that we are facing a title that is very worthwhile. Find out why throughout this title analysis.

When the toy becomes real

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged It is a sequel that incorporates many new features compared to its predecessor. Although the focus continues to be on the turbo mechanics (to which special emphasis is placed), in this installment many others have been added such as jumping or lateral lunges that make this game even more interesting.

Although there are not too many circuits by default (we have a garden, with a minigolf course, an arcade, a gas station and a dinosaur museum), They are all very well differentiated from each other., and they have obstacles that are different enough to make them seem like very well-designed circuits. On this occasion, in addition, the game includes the possibility of design our own circuitsalso downloading those that the community has created to extend the duration of the title to infinity.

Many game modes to enjoy

If this delivery is characterized by something, it is by offer many different attractions for Hot Wheels fans or racing games in general. As soon as we begin, we will meet Creature Rampage modewhich will tell us a story using comic style characters which, to our surprise, is dubbed into Spanish. This mode will take us through different levels in which we will learn to play while we unlock cars by leveling up and we are learning the fundamentals of the game as a whole.

Once we have gotten the hang of the game, we can access quick modes (which may be solo or split screen): one Fast raceone way time trial, Drift Master (earn points for skidding), elimination (remove those who are left behind from the track until only one remains) and stop (get to the checkpoint before anyone else). All of these modes are very fun and unique, and join a fairly complete multiplayer with which to compete with people from all over the world to show who is the best pilot.

More to discover for the Hot Wheels fan

In addition to a complete circuit editor, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged focuses heavily on vehicle collection. The game includes hundreds of them, and we can get them in a store that works with in-game currencies and that will be constantly updated. We can also use a spinner from time to time to get different improvements or special cars.

Each Hot Wheels It will have different characteristics, such as different ways of using the turbo or different attributes. Of course, the game offers options to decorate each and every one of them, changing their paint or evenadding personalized stickers so that each vehicle is unique.

If we had to attribute a couple of negative points to the game, it would be first of all that The title does not have cross-play, which somewhat limits the possibilities when playing with friends. The other is thatand its artistic section does not stand out too much, being acceptable, but leaving potential for improvement for future deliveries. However, it is a notable title ideal for fans of the most popular car series on the planet.

Conclusion

We have no doubt, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is an ideal game for racing game lovers. Its new mechanics such as jumping, the large number of vehicles to obtain and its overwhelming number of game modes make this installment ideal for fans of the franchise. Although there is still room for improvement, the Milestone team has shown that it is on the right path.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is now available for Nintendo Switch both physically and digitally through the eShop, don’t miss it!