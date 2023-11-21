This weekend Anahí returned to the stage to be present at RBD’s last concert in Brazil, after being absent from one of the band’s presentations in Sao Paulo due to serious health problems.

It was last Friday when the singer apologized to her audience and left the Allianz Parque by ambulance to be treated for severe pain that prevented her from finishing her performance. Hours later, the singer herself explained that due to medical orders she would not appear at the show on November 18, since a severe kidney infection had been detected and she had to rest.

However, last Sunday night, the Mia Colucci interpreter surprised her fans by appearing on stage to accompany Dulce, Maite, Christopher and Christian and ending her visit to Rio. Anahí, now more recovered, not only sang, danced and thanked her audience for so many displays of affection, she also came out with her two children.

After the concert, the actress also shared a message to talk about what happened to her and give details of her state of health: “What happened scared us. I didn’t understand anything, I was perfect and suddenly I couldn’t move because of the pain. I “The last thing I wanted to do was get into an ambulance until I couldn’t take it anymore,” he wrote. “Here I am. I did it! I was able to give this show and enjoy it with everything! Thank you for every message and every kind word. In a few days I will be as good as new! This is already healing!” She added.

Later, through a series of videos that she published on her Instagram stories, Anahí explained that after several moments of anguish, it was important for her to leave the country in the best way: “For me it was important that the last image they had of me was beautiful and not like the ones from two days ago, where we didn’t know what I had, there was too much pain, but the doctors treated me very well and I am already following the treatment,” ended.

RBD’s next stop will be in Monterrey, on November 23 and 24, to continue in Guadalajara and close its tour in the Mexican capital.

