The Mexican singer Anahi He had to leave a stage because he did not feel in good health to be able to continue, as he made known yesterday during a concert he offered with his RBD colleagues in São Paulo. Brazil.

Almost at the end of the presentation, the actress was also honest with her followers to inform them that He couldn’t finish the show because he felt really bad, She left the scene in an ambulance accompanied by her husband, the politician Manuel Velasco.

Between applause from his followers and the support of his friends like Dulce María, who has bronchitis, Maite Perroni, Cristian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann. Anahi He offered an apology to the public and, amidst suppressed tears, he left.

Through a statement, Anahí reported that according to medical studies she underwent, she was diagnosed with a severe kidney infection, and explained that she had not been feeling well for a few days. He suffered severe pain in his back and head, as well as fever.

At the moment he did not detail how long he will be away from the tour with RBDthe group has several concerts scheduled in America, their tour will close in Mexico City at the Azteca Stadium in December.

Singer #Anahi could not conclude the RBD concert in #Brazil ���� ❌ due to a supposed kidney infection, and after leaving the stage she was taken to emergency by ambulance �� BH pic.twitter.com/gbzZomXvqn — POSTA CDMX (@POSTACDMX)

November 18, 2023

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions