Anabel Alonso and Gonzalo Miró have arrived on the Password set wanting to give their all. The program could not have started better, since our guests and our audience were amazed by Iván’s peculiar collection from 1992.

Anabel Alonso shook her head when she read the word she had to get her partner to guess: Lorza. The comedian has chosen to say “Michelin”… But Marien has associated it with the stars of the best cuisine restaurants!

Gonzalo Miró has tried to take advantage of the rebound with “fatness”, but Iván has not found the correct answer either. The guests have given two more clues to the contestants, but there has been no way. They were beginning to despair!

The actress has chosen to give a clue to listen to: “cogorza”. Marien went blank at that moment, but, after thinking about it for a few seconds, she reached Lorza. Relive this funny moment in the video above!