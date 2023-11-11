Fun is guaranteed on Password nights with the wonderful guests who visit the program every week. They are key when it comes to helping the contestants add points to their scoreboard and advance to the next round. Furthermore, if the connection between them is good, the possibility of participants taking money home increases.

On this occasion, Anabel Alonso and Gonzalo Miró will be the familiar faces that will accompany the contestants and Cristina Pedroche in this challenge. They both really want to play and show everything they are capable of.

Anabel Alonso will enter the set with overwhelming energy and wanting to move her skeleton. In addition, the comedian and actress will hug Cristina Pedroche’s belly, very excited about her condition. Will this peculiar entrance to the set bring him luck? Don’t miss the program that awaits us tonight, starting at 10:00 p.m.!