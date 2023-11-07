Ana García Lozano has experienced one of the most annoying situations in Pasapalabra: failing to make heads or tails between the last two numbers in the Where Are They? and, furthermore, at the last second. It was such a hard blow that the guest even got up from her chair and made a move to leave the set. Óscar has managed to retain and console her.

The blue team has played with words related to chess. Little by little, the game has become more complicated. Jorge Lucas has had in his hand a first attempt to complete the panel, although he has failed to say the penultimate number. All in all, he had managed to clear the way for the plenary session… or not?

Óscar has not been able to retain it in his memory and the last attempt has come to Ana. She has managed to reach the same point as her partner Jorge. At the last second, she has to respond to the check. However, she has stumbled on the same rock and the team has finished the test blank. Press play to relive this moment!