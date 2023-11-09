The third and last program of the visit of this group of guests who has helped Moisés and Óscar in Pasapalabra has arrived. Some take stock and Raúl Peña’s in La Pista couldn’t be better: he has won both of his duels against Ana García Lozano. “She is a little upset,” said Roberto Leal about the guest, who also had a great displeasure in Where Are They? and she even threatened to leave the set.

The actor is having the luck of being faster with the button, to the despair of his rival, and on top of that he is getting it right. “It’s the first time,” he stated about this good streak, highlighting the number of times he has been in the contest. “I’ve been coming here since you had long hair and were dark,” he commented to Ana, emphasizing that she had never gotten so many songs right.

The comment was taken by the communicator as a sting. “Are you calling me clumsy?” She reacted with laughter. Even though a musical duel between the two and Ana can be compensated. Great rivalry at the table!