Sometimes failures in the publication of a price result in crazy figures due to how cheap they are considered. These are mostly errors in the system or the people in charge and it has become common for buyers to take advantage of the opportunity. However, companies are acting on it and in the case of video games what happened with Xbox and his store in Chile.

Video: The sinister intentions of Xbox

By mistake, Yakuza: Like a Dragon was less than $1 USD on the Xbox Store

According to a report from Tarreo, Xbox refunded the $52 Chilean pesos they paid for Yakuza: Like a Dragon to the accounts of some players, so the SEGA game could not be definitively added to their library and was removed from it. . It all started a couple of weeks ago, when it was reported that Yakuza: Like a Dragon was less than $1 USD on the Xbox Storebut only in the Chilean market, players from that country, as well as some from other nations, quickly took advantage of the mistake and thought they had gotten away with it against Microsoft.

An offer too good to be true

Xbox didn’t let gamers get away with it

However, in recent days, users began to report the arrival of messages and emails in which Xbox Latin America reported that the price of Yakuza: Like a Dragon for less than $1 USD was an error so they received a refund for what they paid and the money returned to the debit or credit accounts used for the operation.

On the one hand, the news was assimilated by some players who simply said “it was nice while it lasted”, but others consider that Microsoft and Xbox would be violating consumer protection laws Well, one of its principles, as in different parts of the world, is that the published price must be respected whether it is an error or not.

In this regard, the report cites the Chilean National Consumer Service (SERNAC), the body in charge of consumer protection in Chile, which states that companies or suppliers must respect the “displayed, informed or advertised price.” Hence, some have threatened to make a complaint or take it to the legal field.

It is worth remembering that the legal frameworks in different parts of the world have not been correctly updated to specifically account for what happens with digital platforms for the sale and distribution of content, as some of them take advantage of gray areas or legal loopholes. In the case of this type of situation, it has become common for stores or online platforms to cancel the purchase and inform the buyer that it was an error, even when the law indicates that the product must be sold at the published price.

Still here, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Xbox’s failure in video games

Source 1, Source 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News