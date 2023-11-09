Carlos has managed to resolve the tensions with his father and stay in the neighborhood, at least for a while. Although his initial plan was to go to Corfu to fulfill the dream of his friend Gonzalo, the young man no longer wants to abandon his love story with Gala. “You make the ugly beautiful,” Carlos confessed, ensuring that he would love to live with her forever.

Despite the declarations of love, Gala has not responded in the best way. The young woman is worried about the future of their relationship since Carlos doesn’t have a job. Now that he has left his job at King’s, the couple’s stability is in jeopardy.

Gala’s sudden concerns have worried Carlos, sure that there is something that the young woman is not telling him. After much insistence, Gala has confessed what she has been so worried about: “I think I’m pregnant.” How will Carlos react to the unexpected news?