Pay attention Zelda: Breath of the Wild fans. This Reddit post shows how they managed to complete a problematic sanctuary in this well-known Nintendo Switch title in a very original way. Do not hesitate to also consult our 100% complete guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, its sequel.

After the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, fans of the game have been sharing all kinds of mechanics also in the first game, creations or curious videos in relation to it, some of them being truly surprising. On this occasion a player showed how he managed to overcome a Breath of the Wild Shrine in which we must move a ball along a route moving our controller or the console itself depending on our way of playing.

Below MoNaK_h has shown it, letting us see that he achieved it by turning the puzzle over and doing it on the smooth side of it. You can find the complete post and all the images shared by the user in this link.

Here you can see it:

(BOTW) I was tired of this dungeon

byu/MoNaK_h inzelda

What do you think? What do you think about how this sanctuary has managed to overcome? We read you in the comments.

