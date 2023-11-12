After months of reign, the series has given way to Mike Flanagan at number one.

Despite having been completed for years, since its arrival on Netflix, the series Suits has been occupying number one of the most watched on the platform according to the rankings of the Nielsen consultancy. But now it seems that a tough competitor has emerged, because as reported by Deadlinethe series about lawyers has been relegated to second place by a Mike Flanagan project.

Well, as the consulting firm has reported, during the week of October 9 to 15, The Fall of the House of Usher achieved a total of 1,230 million minutes watched, which means that it managed to break the record established by Suits, which over the same period only reached 6 million minutes watched.

However, this does not mean that Megan Markle’s series has definitively lost its position at number one, because if what it achieved on Netflix is ​​added to what it obtained on the Peacock platform, during the same period it managed to reach 1.13 billion minutes watched. and Since June, there is no month that falls below one billion each week.

In fact, taking into account that The Fall of the House of Usher is a miniseries of only eight episodes and that Suits, however, has 9 seasons, It is very likely that this will get number one again since it gives viewers the possibility of watching more accumulated minutes than Mike Flanagan’s series.

Flanagan’s latest series for Netflix

Although for Netflix executives the arrival of The Fall of the House of Usher at number one has meant a reaffirmation that its original content is better than the licensed one, they will not be able to continue pulling on the brilliant mind of Mike Flanagan in the future, Well, as announced in 2022, the creator is going to start working for Prime Video.

And thus ends a fruitful business relationship for horror series that from now on can be seen on Amazon’s streaming platform. A tip for Netflix, you better go looking for your next Suits.