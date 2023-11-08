The e-commerce business is one of the most thriving in the world, Amazon is its greatest exponent and faces challenges as big as itself. The United States has begun a legal pursuit of what it considers refund fraud on a massive scale.

Specifically, more than 655,000 euros, that is the figure that Amazon reports having lost due to the refund fraud of a group known as ARG, which provided professional services with inside information, false labeling and all kinds of tactics, to legal clients in exchange. of a commission for letting them keep their products, generally high-end.

We talked about what the United States considers a professional criminal ecosystem dedicated to e-commerce fraud, but let’s start at the beginning. Where and how is this criminal network formed?

Telegram, Reddit subforums and hacking forums, that is where this community proliferated, bringing together, on the one hand, providers of confidential information from large chains or labeling experts, and on the other, customer acquisition.

Let’s take an example: you buy a product from a retailer on Amazon worth 500 euros. Then you hire return fraud services on one of these social networks.

When the product arrives, they explain what to do so that the company assumes that it never arrived.. And that’s it, you can keep the product, or sell it, of course, after paying a 20% commission to the criminals.

What tactics do they use for Amazon returns fraud?

The Artemis Refund Group (ARG) took the fraud one step further, incorporating accomplices within retail giants such as Walmart, the equivalent of Media Markt in Spain.

These accomplices helped orchestrate the deception from within, manipulating records and processes to favor the illusion of returns.

Besides, ARG perfected shipping fraud with tampered labels, altering tracking information to make it appear as if an item was being returnedeven when the package could be empty or addressed to the wrong location.

Retailers, viewing these labels as valid, issued refunds without knowing they were being deceived.

Fraud sophistication reached new levels with the use of third-party scanning services to strengthen refund claims, creating the impression that packages had been refused or damaged.

With the help of internal information, the scammers claimed non-receipt or defects, and Fraudulently obtained items ended up for sale on second-hand platforms such as Ebay.closing the circle of deception and generating illicit profits.

Thus, this criminal organization not only uncovers vulnerabilities in online sales and distribution systems, but also highlights the importance of security and surveillance measures in the e-commerce industry and on Amazon. For the moment we will have to see the conclusions of the American justice system.