A new investigation by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), an international journalism organisation, has added new details on how Russia is forcing Ukrainian residents of occupied areas to have Russian identity documents, consistent with its attempts at forced assimilation of Ukrainian culture. The practice is also known as “passportization” and has been going on for some time in the occupied territories, in some territories of Donbass even before the current war began.

According to the EBU investigation, which lasted months and was based on a series of interviews with Ukrainian people living under Russian occupation, the Russian occupiers forced those living in the occupied areas to take Russian passports, denying them access to treatment, health services , food, subsidies, pensions and freedom of movement and circulation within the territory in case of refusal. These practices would also have affected people who were sick and had conditions requiring ongoing treatment, such as diabetes, or people who would have turned to local hospitals to receive treatment and were denied access because they did not possess Russian identity documents.

