December 1 is the deadline for companies to comply with Law 2/2023 for the protection of people who report regulatory violations and the fight against corruption. This law requires companies with more than 50 employees to create a “secure and anonymous” channel so that their employees can report regulatory irregularities.

Until now, only large multinationals and companies with more than 250 employees were obliged to create this internal channel, but the measure now extends to the bulk of the Spanish industrial fabric made up of SMEs with more than 50 employees that will have to tighten their belts and allocate resources to the creation of this new complaints channel.

La Directiva Whistleblowing. The European Directive 2019/1937, also known as the Whistleblowing Directive, was approved in October 2019, although it did not come into force until last March. The new directive establishes a framework for the protection of whistleblowers regarding infractions and corruption within the company, so that those employees who report bad practices or corruption within companies do not suffer retaliation.

Two-phase deployment. The European directive has been deployed in two phases. In the first phase, companies with more than 250 employees had until June 13 to establish a “safe” channel for these complaints and dedicate personal resources for their implementation. In June, the deadline established by the Administration for the more than 6,100 companies with more than 250 employees registered in Spain to create an anonymous internal channel in which to register employee complaints about internal bad practices and corruption was met.

December 1 marks the second phase of the deployment of the new European regulations, which also requires companies with more than 50 employees to enable this internal complaints channel. This measure affects around 27,000 SMEs with between 50 and 250 employees and are required to create this new internal complaints channel.

Support from communities, but not from the state. The regional administrations have been the first to take a step forward by creating their own anti-fraud offices, which provide support to local companies to adapt to the new European requirement, as well as different Regional Registries of Persons Responsible for the Internal Information System (RRSII).

Just a few days before the end of the deadline for the creation of these channels, the central administration has not yet created an organization that centralizes all complaints from the private sector since the regional offices do not have the power to do so, unless a regulatory change. Since the creation of these complaint channels, the Andalusian information registry has received 175 complaints, which represents 3.5% of the total number of companies registered in that community.

What does this complaints channel consist of?. Article 7.2 of Law 2/2023 establishes that “The internal channel must allow communications to be made in writing or verbally, or in both ways. The information may be provided either in writing, through postal mail or through any electronic means enabled for this purpose, or verbally, by telephone or through a voice messaging system. At the request of the informant, it may also be presented through a face-to-face meeting within a maximum period of seven days.”

In its article 9, the law establishes the obligation of companies to guarantee the confidentiality of complainants: “Guarantee of confidentiality when the communication is sent through reporting channels other than those established or to members of staff not responsible for its treatment, to whom he will have been trained in this matter and warned of the classification as a very serious infraction of his breach and, likewise, the establishment of the obligation of the recipient of the communication to immediately send it to the person responsible for the System.

Furthermore, articles 36, 37 and 38 of this law protect whistleblowers from retaliation. “Acts constituting retaliation, including threats of retaliation and attempted retaliation against persons who submit a communication in accordance with the provisions of this law, are expressly prohibited.” Complaints made through this channel must be added to the corresponding regional registry and those cases in which the facts could constitute a crime must be raised to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

A channel run by companies. In statements to The newspaper, Itziar Ruedas, director of the legal department of the Pimec employers’ association, points out that “Although there are solutions for SMEs at very reasonable prices, the truth is that the incorporation of the complaints channel is entailing an additional cost for companies, both because you have to allocate financial resources and people in charge of managing it.”

According to Ruedas, most companies are choosing to assign the management of the complaints channel to the person responsible for Human Resources, which adds a new burden to staff that already tend to endure a very high workload due to the lack of resources. .

Non-compliance can be very expensive. Article 65 of the law establishes the amount of sanctions that will be imposed on companies or those responsible for violations, reaching up to 300,000 euros for individuals and up to one million euros for companies.

In addition, offending companies would be prohibited from accessing public subsidies for a period of up to four years and would not be able to contract with the public sector for up to three years.

Imagen | Pexels (Anete Lusina, cottonbro studio)