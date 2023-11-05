Next week on Original Sin will be marked by the secret of Halit. The businessman is having an affair with Leyla, and she is willing to take it all the way to the end. She wants to become his wife! For his part, he wants to take it secretly at all costs, he doesn’t want his family to find out… How would Yildiz react if he knew?

Halit is going to make every effort to hide it from his family, and especially from his wife. But Yildiz will begin to suspect her husband’s behavior: she stops sleeping at home and has dinners every night. She will also start treating her very badly!

For his part, Ender lives his new marriage with Kaya in a cloud. They are both very much in love and things between them will only get better. Love in its purest form after so many years separated and full of suffering. However, the woman will not stop helping her friend Yildiz, and despite Şahika’s efforts to try to cover up Leyla and Halit’s affair, Kaya’s wife will begin to suspect… will she discover them?

Yildiz will live apart from everything and will make every effort to have a nice birthday. However, Nadir will still be behind her! And he won’t leave her alone. Will the young woman do anything to get away from him? Will Nadir be able to reveal her husband’s infidelity?

Yildiz in chapter 68 of Original Sin | Antenna 3

On the other hand, Şahika and Leyla will do everything possible to move the relationship with Halit forward. Kaya’s sister will continue to guide and protect Halit’s lover. What no one expected is that Zerrin, Halit’s ex-wife, would also begin to suspect her affair… Leyla has been very reckless! Will Şahika manage to get Leyla out of this? Will Halit and Leyla’s secret come to light?

Şahika in chapter 68 of Original Sin | Antenna 3

Don’t miss everything that will happen next week in Original Sin… It arrives loaded with news!

