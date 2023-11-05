The beginnings were never easy and Silvia has started completely from scratch. After losing all her money due to the seizure of Daniel’s accounts, the lawyer is rebuilding her life thanks to the generosity of her friends.

Silvia has started working at the Sanabria supermarket, but the first days have been very hard. An argument with a client made her lose her temper and Manolita had to apologize on her behalf. “This can do a lot of damage to the supermarket,” Manolita warned.

The lawyer, who feels guilty about the incident, considers whether she should leave work to avoid causing more problems. “I still have to go,” she confessed. However, Manolita is clear that this could have happened to anyone. Will she get used to her new life?