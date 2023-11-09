The Avengers find themselves in real danger from a long-standing threat.

One of Doctor Strange’s oldest villains has been the final obstacle of the Avengers. The current comic series focused on this iconic group is turning the Avengers environment upside down and we have already seen some things that don’t quite add up. The comic Avengers #7 showed the group members wearing their more classic outfits instead of their more modern appearance. On the other hand, Vision had died and not even the strongest Avengers could protect the Tierra of a defeat that was completely crushing.

Now, Avengers #7 has shown the culprit of all these events: the villain known as Nightmare. Nightmare is a villain with demonic properties, a Lord of Fear that rules in a Dimension of Dreams. Often, Nightmare has always been a very common villain in the collections linked to Doctor Strange or Ghost Rider, but here he has chosen to focus on the Avengers. The Scarlet Witchin a moment that feels like breaking the fourth wall, listen to the detailed narration that describes the deaths of the Avengers throughout the first part of the issue, revealing Nightmare as the true cause of all of them.

After facing Nightmarethe Scarlet Witch He wakes up and discovers that all the Avengers who saved Vision They are prey to a strange dream. Meanwhile, Vision tried to form a defense plan against the invasion of myrddin and the Twilight Court in their quest to find and take down Kang the Conqueror.

This is not the first time Nightmare try to induce sleep in Marvel heroes. The villain of Doctor Strange tried to do the same not long ago against the X-Menonly for Jean Grey I put him in his place when he discovered what he was trying to do. The Avengers may want to consider counterattacking with the abilities of a character with psychic powers. Furthermore, although the Avengers are in a deep sleep, it may not be completely fictitious. All doubts will have to be resolved as the collection progresses, which seems to be the most promising of the Avengers in a while.

