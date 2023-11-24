This Cyberpunk Edgerunners collector’s diorama brings to life one of the most famous scenes from the Netflix anime, and is official from CD Projekt RED.

Cyberpunk Edgerunnersthe anime series based on the game CD Projekt REDremains in our memory even though more than a year has passed since its premiere, and it does not seem that there will be continuations.

Knowing the popularity that the entire Cyberpunk 2077 universe had, and that it has, CD Projekt has partnered with Neamedia to create a collector’s diorama with one of the most iconic scenes from Cyberpunk Edgerunners, in which Lucy y David They flee on a stretcher through the middle of the highway.

The official Lucy and David diorama has been announced on the Neamedia website, created in collaboration with CD Projekt RED. It is hand painted, made of resin, and has LED lights. You can reserve it at the price of 299.99 euros.

The Cyberpunk Edgerunners diorama that you will want to have at home… or not

The diorama has a dynamic pose where no details have been omitted, says the official product description: “If you look closely, you will see Lucy’s slightly crazy smile, her dancing body, the bright colors of her eyes, her hair fluttering with the movement and this very specific look of David saying in his head “fuck, I’m so in love with this girl.”

As if that were not enough, the diorama has LED lights, which are turned on via USB-C. It measures 20 cm x 19.5 cm x 19.5 cm, and weighs almost a kilo and a half. Its price? 299 euros.

The official Cyberpunk Edgerunners diorama can now be reserved on the Neamedia website, and will be shipped from December 28, 2023. If you want it, don’t wait to get it.

Remember that this week Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition was announced for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, including the base game and the Phantom Liberty DLC, the now finally complete version of this RPG masterpiece.