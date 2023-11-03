It has been more than 20 years since they left us the pesetasbut many people kept a few as souvenirs, both in bills and coins, and which could now be worth much more money.

Surely you still have pesetas in your house, either because you kept them as a souvenir or you simply forgot to change them, and whatever the case, in addition to the sentimental value, they practically do not have a single monetary value, but this is not the case with all of them.

Now, the numismatics expert, Adolfo Ruiz Calleja, creator of Blognumismatico, has published on TikTok talking about the existence of a series of coins of 5, 25 and 50 pesetas that could be worth quite a bitalthough he has not said how much.

“I have in my hand three of Franco’s most sought-after coins. They are coins of 5 pesetas, 25 pesetas and 50 pesetas. There are many of these, but most of them have no value,” he comments.

Explains that coins that are really worth money, They are those that have been minted for the first international Ibero-American numismatic exhibition held in Barcelona.at the end of 1958.

This is what you should pay attention to

“BA appears here. You see it, right? “BA appears on all three instead of the star that should appear on a normal coin,” she points out.

He comments that these types of coins are very loved by collectors and that they would be willing to pay good financial sums.

He states that it is possible that we all had them at home at some point, but because very few were minted, it is rare that they ended up being kept as a souvenir.

Curiously, the comments of the video on TikTok have been filled with people who claim to have these peseta coins with BA, so we will see if they are not as scarce as previously thought.