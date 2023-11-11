Two major unforeseen events force the cancellation of a game announced exclusively for PlayStation.

PlayStation loses one of its announced exclusive games

Once again, Sony will arrive at Christmas having fulfilled its duties when it comes to bringing exclusive games to PlayStation. Without going any further, 2023 has been the year of Final Fantasy XVI y Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, two strong candidates to be nominated for Game of the Year. However, there are many more games that have arrived on PS5 in recent months, although now The cancellation of a project that was going to be exclusive has been announced.

Developer The Glory Society has announced the Revenant Hill cancellationa spiritual successor to Night in the Woods, one of the highest-rated games of 2017. As reported by Comicbook, its small team has issued a statement explaining that two of its key members had to step away from development due to serious health problems, which has meant that the development of the project cannot continue.

“Doing something complex poses challenges along the way,” the statement reads. “Games take a while to create and usually They require a good team working together. We’ve been lucky to have one of those good teams. Unfortunately, recent serious health issues have required two key members to step away from the project indefinitely,” they continue.

“We are a small team and each of us performs multiple functions, where a loss of several functions is difficult to replace in an environment where all functions are necessary. Given the realities of schedules, budgets, and the difficult task of reworking the entire project within those parameters, the team has amicably decided to suspend operations. For all intents and purposes, this is the end of Revenant Hill development“.

PlayStation has more exclusives underway

Luckily, PS5 already has different exclusive titles on the way: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth y Marvel’s Wolverine without going further. Rise of the Ronin o Silent Hill 2 Remake They will also arrive stomping, while Death Stranding 2 could be far from launch, like many of the games as a service in development, among which stands out a The Last of Us or an experience within the saga Horizon.

