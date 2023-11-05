After a period of exclusivity on PlayStation, the subscription service is launching a new game.

Xbox Game Pass rescues games that did not reach the Microsoft console

Join the conversation

Just a few days ago, the Xbox Game Pass games for November 2023 were announced, which will feature important new features such as Football Manager 2024which will be available for PC, Cloud and consoles starting tomorrow, Monday, November 6, to offer new ways to win in the renewed installment of the saga, which promises to be the most complete edition of all, or Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namewhich also becomes a game available from the day of its release, November 9.

Now, an exclusive PlayStation console game has been announced for Xbox Series X and Swith its premiere scheduled for this month and available through Xbox Game Pass at launch. In this way, subscribers to the service will have free access to a title that was originally released on August 22, 2022, although surprisingly it was also available through PS Plus on the day of its launch.

The game in question is Rollerdrome, developed by Roll7 and published by Private Division. Its launch for Xbox Series is scheduled on November 28 at a price of 29.99 euros, although it will be included in Xbox Game Pass. The game’s ratings tend to be around remarkably high, making it a very interesting proposition to take into account.

Speed ​​shooting and visceral combat

Rollerdrome is a third person shooting game which naturally blends speed and visceral combat with fluid movement mechanics and tricks into a single complementary and challenging system to “create an adrenaline-filled experience like no other.”

The creators of OlliOlli take players to the year 2030, when the world is dominated by corporations, in which the lines between reality and performance are blurred, the public remains focused on violence and excesses of a new bloodthirsty and brutal sport: Rollerdrome. Will it be one of the best Xbox games to end the year?

Join the conversation