The young people of our country have a complicated future ahead of them. One in which three recent economic crises have left scars: that of 2008, that of Covid and its consequent inflation, and a recent energy crisis derived from the war in Ukraine. The triple crisis generation, as some have called it, has suffered several blows in the last decade, which have taken a toll on three key elements of their lives: employment, housing and their pockets.

In most southern European countries, almost half of young people barely cover their basic expenses, do not have the capacity to save, nor are they able to become emancipated until late in life.

No savings margin. As shown in the conclusions of a recent study by EsadeEcPol and Friedrich Naumann Foundation, which depicts a “quite precarious” situation in the new generation, less than half of young Spaniards (42%) consider that they can cover adequately cover their basic expenses (food, housing, transportation or energy) and only 30% are able to face economic emergencies, while 40% face difficulties saving in the short term or affording leisure activities.

“The transition to adult life for generations born between 1980 and 2005 has been marked by multiple economic and social crises, especially affecting young people in southern Europe and, as a general rule, the Mediterranean region,” the authors of the study point out. , which includes a survey of young people between 18 and 34 years old from Spain, Italy, Portugal, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia and Jordan. In fact, in all of them, less than 25% of young people consider that they have a good long-term savings capacity.

Becoming independent: mission impossible. The lack of savings capacity derives mainly from the expense of housing. From a situation in which Spaniards allocate 40% of their salaries to the payment of their lease contracts, as we have reported in Magnet in other articles. Reason why in Spain a majority become independent around the age of 28: at age 30, more than 30% have not yet become independent and at 35, 20% still live with their parents.

“Having a home is both the backbone of emancipation and the construction of one’s own capital and savings: it is therefore a fundamental issue to understand its stability, access to opportunities and the possible poverty traps in which young people may find themselves trapped,” the report states.

More than 10 euros per m2. While the price of rent rises in 2023, the possibilities of emancipation are increasingly less. It must be remembered that renting is the most common form of housing in Spain (31%) and that of the minority that does own a home, almost 65% obtained it with the help of family members. The publication actually coincides with a new rise in rent (0.7%) that leaves historical highs in the Basque Country, the Canary Islands and Asturias. Right now the rental price in eight Spanish regions already exceeds double digits: the Balearic Islands (16.97 euros/m2 per month) and Madrid (€16.76), Catalonia (€15.69), the Basque Country (15.09 €), Canary Islands (€13.10), Cantabria (€11.39), Valencian Community (€11.36) and Navarra (€10.73).

The European comparison. This situation occurs in the majority of the countries analyzed, with 23% of young people in that age group living with their parents in Portugal, 29.5% in Italy and almost 50% in Tunisia. Of course, Spain has the highest home purchasing age of the countries considered: 25.3 years. And yet, it still has a better savings outlook than other Mediterranean economies. Young people in Morocco, Tunisia and, above all, Lebanon, evaluate their spending capacity more negatively. In Lebanon, for example, 48% of young people say they have very poor ability to cover them and only 25% consider that they can do it.

This happens more in southern Europe, because these are “economies characterized by an unequal distribution of income, capital, and welfare protection mechanisms in favor of older generations,” the report points out.

Whose fault is it? “From the ruling elites,” say many of those surveyed. 33% of young Italians, 39.3% of Spaniards and 43.6% of Portuguese people hold governments responsible for the country’s main problems. That pessimism persists among young people in Mediterranean countries, with 40% of them evaluating the future of their country in twenty years as one of decline (48% in Portugal, 47% in Italy, 42% in Spain) and only 25.2% of young Spaniards predicting a scenario of progress.

Image: Unsplash

